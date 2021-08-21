Top 5 tips to survive till the end in Free Fire

Although winning a Booyah during every match in Free Fire may not be possible, surviving till the end is a genuine possibility that every player can achieve. The art of survival is not too difficult to master, and even beginners can do it.

However, surviving in a Battle Royale game is not as easy as it sounds. Multiple factors come into consideration, alongside numerous variables, that may disrupt the game plan.

Nonetheless, despite the task being challenging, players can employ a few tips and tricks to survive till the end of every match in Free Fire and maybe even secure a Booyah.

Top 5 tips to follow for surviving till the end in Free Fire

5) Play solo or with a proper squad

Playing solo matches in Free Fire makes reaching the end an easy task. Players only have to worry about themselves, and strategies can be executed flawlessly and without delay.

However, for players wanting to play with a squad, they will need to work together as a unit to reach the end zone. If the team does not function as one unit, achieving this task will be impossible.

4) Have a solid game plan

While landing in safe spots and looting is vital in Free Fire, having a solid game plan is of the utmost importance. More often than not, players land and are clueless about where to go or what to do next.

To avoid confusion during the match, players should develop a plan in the lobby while waiting for the game to start. By doing this, players can adequately plan out the match and execute it properly.

3) Loot enough supplies

Getting to the end is not easy, especially when supplies are low and none can be found nearby. The worst situation users can find themselves in is reaching the end zone without supplies and being helpless.

To avoid this basic issue, players should loot and stock up on supplies as and when possible before the final few end zones begin. This way, even if players are left with half the supplies, it should be enough to make it to the final zone in Free Fire.

2) Stay off the grid

An excellent way to make it to the end of a match in Free Fire is to play stealthy. While this may not be the most rewarding style for players, stealth in a Battle Royale can be helpful when used correctly.

In addition to remaining unseen, players can even eliminate unsuspecting targets from afar using sniper rifles or marksman rifles. This enables them to stay safe and reach the end zone easily.

1) Stay away from the edge of the safe zone

In order to reach the end zone, gamers should first learn how to survive the early phase by staying away from the edges of safe zones and knowing how to rotate.

Rotating is an essential aspect of Free Fire, and players should master it as soon as possible. It's a vital tool to stay alive and avoid getting pinned down by enemy players at the edge of a safe zone or getting caught out of it.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer