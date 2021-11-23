Top 5 tips and tricks to use different grenades in Free Fire

Gamers can win a match in Garena Free Fire with a perfect combination of skills, weapons, tactics and survival. One can earn skills through practice, while weapons and survival depend majorly on the luck factor. Therefore, one can formulate their tactics carefully.

Different kinds of grenades in Free Fire are a part of the game plan that players can use while encountering foes. They can use Gloo Walls to hide, Smoke to distract, Flashbang to startle, Decoy to deceive, and Fragile grenades to damage.

Like weapons, grenades also require a significant amount of expertise as a mistimed 'nade is as good as an unused one. Therefore, players, especially the newbies, can consider some tips before using the grenades in a Free Fire match.

Garena Free Fire: How to use grenades effectively in a match

1) Accuracy in the throw

A grenade throw needs to be accurate in Free Fire (Image via 4G GAMERS/YouTube)

Whenever players throw a grenade, they should be wary of the surroundings and obstacles. A throw should land perfectly at a designated spot instead of bouncing off a nearby obstacle like a wall, rock, or anything. Hence, users can take some time to stabilize the trajectory of the throw and enhance the accuracy.

2) Grenades are crucial before rushing

Smoke grenades are an excellent option to distract the enemies before rushing in Free Fire (Image via Arrow gaming/YouTube)

Players can use grenades to surprise and attack their enemies. To execute a sneak attack, players should use a fragile grenade with perfect timing before alerting the enemies.

If opponents are attentive, gamers can use the Smoke grenade or Gloo Wall to create a temporary cover and distraction and then frag the enemies.

3) The timing should be perfect

Players should keep an eye on the grenade timer before every throw (Image via CHALTI GAMING/YouTube)

Before using any grenade, players should ensure that every grenade is appropriately cooked. A grenade thrown before or after a certain amount of time may become disadvantageous for the players themselves.

4) Create and distraction to escape

Decoy grenades are a great way to distract opponents in Free Fire (Image via Pri Gaming/YouTube)

Players can use any grenade to create a distraction and bamboozle their opponents. However, smoke and decoy 'nades are the most effective in deceiving the foes and escaping the scene.

5) Keep fragging the vulnerable opponents

Keep fragging the enemies (Image via Desi Army/YouTube)

If gamers succeed in knocking out an enemy, they can use extreme fragging strategies to dominate them and confirm the kill. Multiple frag grenades can also get the kills of additional opponents while they are trying to find cover or escape.

