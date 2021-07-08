Top 5 tips on when to use gloo walls in Free Fire

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the top Battle Royale gamesin the world. With more than 500 million downloads, the 50-player BR game has a considerable fan base.

Free Fire has a lot of interesting grenades, and gloo grenades are probably the most useful ones. Once deployed, gloo walls vanish after a while, and players can only deploy three walls at a time.

With season 22 in full swing, Free Fire players would definitely want to play strategically and push their ranks. Players might want to use gloo walls to get out of some tricky situations.

Some tips on when to use gloo walls in Free Fire

1) Quick shield against bullets

Image via Garena Free Fire

The most basic function of a gloo wall is to provide a quick shield against bullets. For this, players should always hold down the gloo grenade button while dashing around. Deploy the wall quickly in the direction of the bullets to avoid getting hit.

2) Staircase to reach inaccessible places

Image via GamingonPhone

Players can pile up the gloo walls upon each other to create "stairs" and reach higher places. Climb inside the Bimasakti Tower, climb higher in factories, or get on to the roof of structures. This works best with a sniper + scope strategy.

3) Blocking enemies inside shelter

Image via Garena Free Fire

Passive players often camp inside shelters. To get some kills for the squad, players can use gloo walls as a kind of siege. Block the exits, throw in a smoke grenade, and then start sniping away.

4) Healing teammates

Image via Actionbolt

Gloo walls come in quite handy in squad situations. Be it to create a temporary cover or a trap, gloo walls can save the day anytime. Players can deploy gloo walls to rescue teammates.

Deploy the walls and dash towards a solid cover. Players can then resurrect their teammates.

5) Causing confusion

Image via Garena Free Fire

Distracting and causing confusion are two ways to escape a tricky situation. Gloo walls are a good distraction. When there are too many players in a place, multiple gloo walls can be deployed to confuse enemies.

Players can then toss surprise grenades, escape combat, or ambush enemies strategically.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

