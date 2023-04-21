Top 6 Free Fire weapon attachments for enhanced firepower

The importance of using the right kind of weapon attachments cannot be overlooked in the battle royale matches of Free Fire. This is especially true in high-ranked matches.

You can get by with the attitude of picking up weapons as they are in low-tier matches. However, the same does not hold true for the former.

With the most effective attachment, a weapon can be transformed into a killing machine on the Free Fire battlefield.

For instance, the Scar Rifle may not be lethal in long-range encounters in its stock form. However, the Assault Rifle does have the ability to slot in scopes.

Likewise, the battle-royale title features innumerable possibilities where you can use attachments to enhance your weapon’s fire power.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through some of the most common weapon attachments available in Free Fire and talk about the various guns that can slot them in:

6 most common weapon attachments in Free Fire

Free Fire MAX has five key types of weapon attachments. There are certain weapons that have the capability to slot in all five types of attachments. However, there are some that can slot in only a few, and yet there are certain weapons that have the capability to attach none.

Here are the five basic types of attachments in Free Fire:

1) Silencer: A handy attachment that nullifies the gunfire sound and also hides the firing indicators on the maps.

The silencer attachment is a popular choice for those who prefer a stealthy approach. Silencers can be attached to Assault Rifles, SMGs, Pistols, and Sniper Rifles.

2) Magazine: This increases the clip size of your gun and can be very useful in dealing with multiple enemies.

Having Magazines attached allows you to fire more rounds before reloading. Magazine attachments can be added to SMGs, LMGs, and Assault Rifles.

3) Scope: Scopes provide a zoom-in option that drastically increases a weapon’s sight. Scopes are essential attachments for those who prefer long-range encounters.

They provide zooming capabilities that drastically improve a weapon's accuracy, range, and vision. Scopes in Free Fire vary between 2x and 8x. They can be attached to Sniper Rifles, Assault Rifles, and SMGs.

4) Muzzle: Increases the bullet damage of a particular gun over longer distances. They come in two types: - Flash Hiders and Compensators. Flash Hiders help reduce the flash of the gun while firing, making it harder for enemies to locate you.

Compensators, on the other hand, help reduce recoil and improve accuracy. Muzzle attachments can be slotted into Assault Rifles, SMGs, and Sniper Rifles.

5) Foregrip: Helps increase accuracy by reducing bullet spread. Foregrip attachments can be a game-changer, especially if you struggle with weapon recoil.

It helps reduce the bullet spread, and by doing that, you can shoot more accurately. This can be especially useful in mid-range engagements where accuracy matters the most. The foregrip can be attached to Assault Rifles, SMGs, and LMGs.

6) Bipod: Bipods are basically stands that help balance your weapons. While other attachments mentioned in the list can be upgraded up to level 3, Bipods are standalone attachments that cannot be upgraded.

Also keep in mind that Bipods can only be attached when you are in a crouching or prone stance. As the characteristics suggest, Bipods generally come in handy when you are carrying heavy machine guns and LMGs with you.

Weapons in Free Fire that can take no attachments

The M79 is a Grenade Launcher devoid of any attachments (Image via Garena)

Sadly, there are weapons in Free Fire where no attachments can be added. Here are some weapons that do not have a single attachment slot:

Pan

Parang

M1014

M79

Weapons in Free Fire that can take in all five upgradable attachments

The M14, considered as the best Assault Rifle can take in all attachments (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire, only nine powerful weapons have the capability to slot in all five of the above-mentioned attachments. They are listed below:

AK47 (Assault Rifle)

AWM (Sniper)

SKS (Marksman Rifle)

UMP (SMG)

Groza (Assault Rifle)

M14 (Assault Rifle)

SCAR (Assault Rifle)

M4AI (Assault Rifle)

MP5 (SMG)

Keep in mind that certain attachments become more important for specific types of weapons. For instance, if you are carrying a sniper, then finding a scope and a muzzle becomes necessary.

However, if you are carrying an Assault Rifle, then you should focus on equipping it with Magazine and Foregrip. This doesn’t mean that you should avoid using other attachments; you should use them to gain a significant advantage in any given situation.

