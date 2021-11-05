Top 6 most popular Free Fire emotes to get from in-game store

Garena Free Fire has broken various records in popularity multiple times and has reached the milestone of over one billion downloads on Google Play. The immense success of the game is shared by the in-game features and the premium items Garena offers.

Many fans daily use Free Fire to collect new redeemable rewards to show off in a game. The emotes available in the Free Fire store are among the most popular items of interest.

These are the six most popular emotes available in Free Fire right now.

Garena Free Fire: Emotes that players can buy from the in-game store right now

1) Threaten

Threaten emote (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

The "Threaten" emote features a throat-slash gesture that is more than enough to mock the enemies. It can be considered a fitting emote to use in front of knocked-out enemies, and users can acquire it from the in-game store.

2) LOL

LOL emote (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh?"

Popular among fans due to their YouTube thumbnails, the LOL emote is available in the shop. Players can easily acquire the laughing emote of Free Fire and use it in a match to tease their opponents and teammates.

3) Shake It Up

Shake it up emote (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Move your soul with me."

"Shake It Up" features some fine dancing moves, making it an excellent emote to collect in Free Fire. It has a duration of about five or six seconds and can easily be used as the victory emote in the game.

4) Bhangra

Bhangra emote (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Let's get some energy going"

Free Fire's Bhangra emote gets its inspiration from a world-famous Punjabi folk dance. It captures Bhangra's most basic dance steps while further amplifying its energy.

5) Moon Flip

Moon Flip emote (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Watch my moon kick!"

The Moon Flip emote is arguably the most stylish emote available in the Free Fire store right now because of its character animation. The emote shows the character doing a backflip which is a great way to flaunt in a match.

6) Shimmy

Shimmy emote (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Envy me but you can't be me."

Shimmy is another Free Fire emote inspired by a real-life dance of the same name. The Shimmy emote is a recent addition to the game that features the character shaking its shoulder while leaning back and forth.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha