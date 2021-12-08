Top 7 Free Fire landing strategies to get Booyah in Heroic rank

Perfecting landings in Free Fire is vital to success. It will make a lot of difference in-game. Players will be able to find good early-game loot and secure a good position on the map.

While there are numerous drop strategies that players use, few are essential to success. By following and implementing these in-game, players will be able to secure more Booyahs in Heroic rank.

Follow these simple landing strategies in Free Fire to get Booyah in Heroic rank

7) Don't wait till the last moment to jump off the plane

Waiting until the last moment to jump off the plane is not a good idea. Opponents would have landed first and secured loot. This will make it harder for players to land as enemies will be armed and dangerous.

6) When landing in open terrain, look for high ground

When landing in open terrain, avoid landing at the base of a hill. This will make the early-game rotation difficult, and the enemies on top will have superior firing angles. The best option is to land on top of the hill or high ground.

5) Avoid landing in hot-drop locations

Hot-drop locations in Fire Fire should be avoided when pushing rank. While players can potentially get early-game eliminations, they can also be eliminated just as easily. This will hamper rank push and K/D ratio.

4) Don't land at the extreme edge of the map

Landing in isolated regions in Free Fire is beneficial. Players can avoid opponents and loot in peace. However, landing at the edges of the map should be avoided. If no vehicles can be found, reaching the safe zone will become a problem.

3) Don't change the landing location at the last moment

After jumping off the plane, players should avoid changing their landing location. This is made worse if the new landing location is behind the plane's flight path. Opponents would have already geared up and gathered good loot.

2) Use Falco to land faster

Falco is a great pet in Free Fire. During the landing phase, players can use its 'Skyline Spree' ability to land faster. At the max level, the gliding speed increases to 45%, and the diving speed after the parachute opens increases to 50%.

1) Learn to identify loot while landing to save time

Making the most of the landing phase is important in Free Fire. In addition to securing a good drop location, learning to identify weapons while landing is vital. Players will be able to save time and gear up quicker.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu