7 best Free Fire pets for tactical support, utility, and healing (November 2021)

Pets in Free Fire can change the entire dynamics of the match. Players gain powerful bonuses, which can be leveraged to win gunfights. Additionally, these also provide indirect tactical support and healing.

However, not all pets are created equal in-game. Some have abilities, while others don't. Knowing which one to use in the given situation will make all the difference.

Use these pets in Free Fire to gain a tactical edge over opponents

7) Detective Panda

Lovingly called Panda by most players, this pet is best suited for aggressive players. Its ability, 'Panda's Blessings,' grants players 4 HP recovery per kill. At level three, the skill maxes out at 10 HP recovery per elimination.

6) Night Panther

The Night Panther is the perfect pet for hoarders in Free Fire. While playing with a squad, players using this pet can carry extra supplies for the team. The 'Weight Training' ability increases the inventory space by 15 at level one and scales to 45 at the max level.

5) Spirit Fox

Players who rely on medkits to heal should definitely use Spirit Fox. The 'Well Fed' ability restores an additional 4 HP while healing using a medkit. This increases to 10 HP at the max level.

4) Robo

Robo is the perfect pet in Free Fire for defensive players or those who rely on gloo walls. The 'Wall Enforcement' ability adds a 60 HP shield to the gloo wall. This makes it more durable during combat. At the max level, the HP of the shield increases to 100.

3) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor is the ideal pet for players who base their strategy around gloo walls. His 'Smooth Gloo' ability provides one gloo wall every 120 seconds. At the max level, when there are less than two gloo walls in the inventory, Waggor can produce one gloo wall every 100 seconds.

2) Falco

Aggressive players who want to drop fast into hotdrop zones can utilize Falco's 'Skyline Spree' ability. At level 1, the gliding speed is increased by 15% upon skydiving. There is also a 25% increase in diving speed after the parachute opens. At the max level, this increases to 45% and 50%, respectively.

1) Rockie

When it comes to having good tactical support in Free Fire, Rockie is the best pet available. His 'Stay Chill' skill reduces the cooldown time of a character's active ability by 6%. The cooldown time further decreases to 15% at the max level.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu