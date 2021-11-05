Top 7 Free Fire tips for beginners to master shotguns and close-range fights

Follow these tips to master shotguns and close-range fights in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Mastering close-range combat is vital in Free Fire. In certain situations, this skill comes in handy and will be necessary for survival.

When it comes to close-range combat, the shotgun is king. Learning to proficiently use this weapon will be the key to winning close-range gunfights. By following a few tips, readers can improve their mastery in close-range gunfights while using a shotgun.

How to master shotguns and close-range fights in Free Fire

7) Use gloo walls or hard cover to get close to the target

When rushing towards the opponent to get into shotgun range, gloo walls should be used for safety. If players do not have gloo walls, then hard cover should be utilized.

6) Use the M1887 shotgun

The M1887 is a powerful weapon in Free Fire. It is the only shotgun that has armor penetration capabilities. This will enable players to bypass enemy armor and deliver heavy damage at close range.

5) Peek around the corner to shoot safely

During close-range gunfights, getting into cover is essential. Fighting in the open will not end well. Players should peek and shoot to avoid taking damage from incoming fire.

4) Use Skyler's 'Riptide Rhythm' ability to smash through gloo walls

Enemies are bound to put up gloo walls during a close-range fight. Rather than trying to get around them to flank the enemy, players can simply use Skyler's "Riptide Rhythm" ability to break them down.

3) Throw grenades before rushing in

Before getting into a shotgun range, players should throw grenades at the enemy. Even though damage may not be inflicted, opponents will break formation and scatter. This will allow players to catch the enemy in the open and gain easy elimination.

2) Fire while moving to inflict damage before getting into shotgun range

While rushing towards the enemy in Free Fire, players should fire at them using Assault Rifles and SMGs. This will keep opponents pinned in place, making it easier to bridge the gap and get into shotgun range.

1) Heal when possible during gunfights

Ensuring that health is at max is vital during a close-range fight. Players should always heal when given a chance. Even though having maximum health does not guarantee to win, it allows players to stay in the fight longer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

