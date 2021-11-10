Top 7 Free Fire tips for landing headshots easily in Ranked matches

Landing headshots is an essential aspect of Ranked matches in Free Fire. Being able to eliminate enemies swiftly is vital to success. It saves the players time and ammunition, and ensures minimal damage is taken during the bullet exchange.

Although learning how to land perfect headshots will take some, it's not impossible. By following a few tips, readers can improve their accuracy and get more headshots with ease.

Master landing headshots in ranked Free Fire matches by following these simple tips

7) Use weapons that offer high accuracy

Certain weapons in Free Fire outperform others in terms of accuracy. Weapons like the M14 offer high accuracy but have small magazines and a low fire rate. Nevertheless, players can learn to compensate for these factors in combat and land headshots with ease.

6) Aim down sight or use the scope for accurate shots

To be more accurate at any range, aiming down sight or using the scope is essential. Even though this method will take some getting used to, players will enjoy a higher accuracy rate.

5) Use Laura's "Sharp Shooter" ability to increase chances of landing headshots

Laura's passive Sharp Shooter ability provides an accuracy bonus to players while scoped in. It gives a 10% accuracy bonus at level one, which increases to 30% at level six.

4) Aim above the head to compensate for sudden movement

Aiming above the head is essential when trying to land headshots on moving targets. This provides users with a small gap to compensate for movement and adjust fire as needed.

3) For long-range accuracy, use snipers

When engaged in long-range gunfights, snipers will be the weapon of choice for headshots. Although the gun has a learning curve, even beginners can slowly master every aspect of it.

2) Fire in burst mode

To ensure low recoil and high accuracy, gamers should shoot in burst-fire mode. This will allow for easier control of the weapon and make landing headshots a breeze. Additionally, this is also a great way to converse ammunition during prolonged gunfights.

1) Adjust sensitivity as needed

Sensitivity settings play a massive role in Free Fire, and having the perfect settings will allow for flawless gameplay. While there are many settings to choose from, players should find one that works for them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

