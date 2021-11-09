Top 7 Free Fire guns for beginners to deal more damage

There are numerous weapons available to players in Free Fire: SMGs, ARs, and even launchers. Each comes with its own uses and will suit a certain playstyle or strategy.

Beginners should be aware of the different classes of weapons in-game and the best weapon in each class. Knowing which one deals the most amount of damage is crucial to success.

Which are the best weapons for beginners to deal more damage in Free Fire?

7) Kord (light-weight machine gun)

The Kord is a mobile fixed machine gun. Players will need to either go prone or crouch down to utilize the weapon properly. Once in position, it can be used to lay down suppressing fire. With its high range and damage output, the weapon is perfect for mid to long-range gunfights.

6) MP5 & UMP (sub-machine gun)

Both the MP5 & UMP are balanced and highly versatile SMGs in Free Fire. The two weapons feature decent accuracy, good range, and a large magazine size. However, in terms of damage, the UMP outshines the MP5 due to high armor penetration.

5) M14 (assault rifle)

M14 offers incredible range and high range. It can be fitted with nearly every attachment, making it a formidable weapon in combat. The only drawback is that it offers a small magazine size for an Assault rifle.

4) M1873 & Hand-Cannon (pistol)

The M1873 & Hand-Cannon are the most powerful pistols in Free Fire. However, that much firepower comes at a cost. They both have a very limited range and magazine size. Players will have to be accurate with their shots to deal damage.

3) M1887 (shotgun)

The M1887 offers the highest damage in its weapon class. However, what makes this weapon even more dangerous is its high armor penetration. Opponents wearing level three armor won't stand a chance against this shotgun at point-blank range.

2) AWM (sniper rifle)

For many players in Free Fire, the AWM is the best sniper in-game. It offers good range, high damage, and can be fitted with a silencer. When compared to other snipers, the AWM stands out as the best.

1) SKS (marksman rifle)

SKS is a semi-automatic sniper that comes pre-fitted with a 4x scope. It offers decent accuracy and is good for long-range gunfights. It can be fitted with all attachments available in Free Fire, making it one of the best guns in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu