Top 7 tips for playing aggressively and improving K/D ratio in Free Fire

Aggressive playstyles in Free Fire are very popular. They are used by players that focus on a high K/D ratio. The goal of every match is to gain as many kills as possible.

This playstyle requires a lot of skill and practice. If not done correctly, players will end up being eliminated at the start of the match. This can be avoided by following a few basic tips on how to play aggressively and improve the K/D ratio.

Locking down strategic areas can help perfect an aggressive playstyle and improve K/D ratio in Free Fire (and 6 more tips)

7) Gain high ground before engaging the enemy

Holding the high ground in a fight is a huge advantage. Players will get better shooting angles, and enemy fire will fail to make contact. If done correctly, the fight will end in split seconds.

6) Open fights by sniping opponents from afar

Sniping the enemy before they get close is a good tactical move. They will be forced to apply medkits or use skills, which will put them on cooldown. Players can use this time to rush in for the kill.

5) Try to ambush opponents or take them by surprise

Taking an enemy by surprise is the easiest way to gain quick eliminations. Players will be able to land critical hits in the opening seconds of the gunfight, removing the opponent's combat effectiveness.

4) Plan before using special active abilities to maximize their effect

Planning is key in Free Fire. Knowing exactly how and when to use special active abilities is important. If used correctly, players can wipe out an entire squad with ease.

3) Lock down strategic areas

A key aspect of playing aggressively is locking down strategic areas. Players can set up ambushes and attack opponents rotating through the area. This is a great way to catch enemies off guard and gain quick eliminations.

2) Find good loot during the early game

Players adopting an aggressive playstyle will need to make looting their top priority. Good loot is essential to survival in Free Fire. Without it, getting eliminated early in the game will become a common occurrence.

1)Try to end a gunfight as soon as possible

Gunfights in Free Fire produce a lot of noise. This can attract a third party, making it difficult for players to heal or resupply in between fights. To avoid this, opponents must be dealt with swiftly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu