Total Gaming vs Sooneeta: Free Fire ID stats, K/D ratio, season rank, and more

Ajjubhai is one of the top figures in the Indian Free Fire community, and he runs the YouTube channel Total Gaming. At the moment, he possesses an enormous subscriber count of 29.6 million, alongside a total of approximately 5.15 billion views.

Sooneeta is another well-known name and has been posting videos related to the game for the past few years. The Nepali figure has accumulated 4.52 million subscribers and 355.96 million views.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has played 12670 squad games and won 3034 of them, giving him a win rate of 23.94%. He has a K/D ratio of 5.10 with 49104 kills.

Meanwhile, he has bettered his opponents in 356 of 1824 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.51%. In the process, he has 7277 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.96.

The internet star has played 991 solo games and has 90 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 9.08%. He has 2519 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.80.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Ajjubhai has featured in 325 squad matches and has 52 wins, leading to a win percentage of 16.00%. The YouTuber has notched 1663 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.09.

He has five wins in nine duo games, equating to a win rate of 55.55%. At a K/D ratio of 12.75, he has bagged 51 kills.

Total Gaming has played 16 solo games too and has ten frags with a K/D ratio of 0.63.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has competed in 22883 squad games in Free Fire and has 5292 wins, resulting in a win rate of 23.12%. She has 55903 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

She has remained unbeaten in 297 of 1921 duo matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 15.46%. With 3506 frags, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 2.16.

Finally, Sooneeta has played 911 solo games and has triumphed in 66, converting to a win percentage of 7.24%. She has 1436 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.70.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ranked squad matches, Sooneeta has made 244 appearances and has 57 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 23.36%. She has accumulated 757 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.05.

Apart from this, she has played two ranked duo games but is yet to secure a win.

Season rank

Ajjubhai vs Sooneeta (Image via Free Fire)

In the BR-ranked season, Ajjubhai is placed in Platinum II, and he is in the Heroic rank in Clash Squad mode. In comparison, Sooneeta is present in Heroic rank in both BR and Clash Squad game modes.

Income

Earnings of Ajjubhai (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Ajjubhai’s earnings per month are between $34.9K - $559.1K, while his yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $419.3K - $6.7 million.

Earnings of Sooneeta (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly and yearly incomes of Sooneeta are mentioned to lie in the range $2K - $32.8K and $24.6K - $393.6K, respectively.

Stat comparison

In lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has the upper hand over Sooneeta in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all modes.

Ranked stats in solo and duo modes cannot be compared because Sooneeta has taken part in only a few games.

Finally, Sooneeta has a higher win rate in ranked squad games, while Total Gaming has a better K/D ratio.

Note: Stats stated earlier were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as Total Gaming and Sooneeta continue to play matches in Free Fire.

