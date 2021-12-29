Triggered Insaan’s Free Fire ID number, stats, earnings, and more revealed

Free Fire has aggregated a massive fanbase and viewership across the world. It has found a niche in the Indian market, and some of the YouTubers like Total Gaming and AS Gaming have achieved huge numbers.

Nischay Malhan, otherwise known as Triggered Insaan or Live Insaan, has also tried his hand at the battle royale title. Although the YouTuber regularly uploads Minecraft and GTA 5, he has also played Free Fire. In the past, he has streamed with Mythapt at the time of Chrono's release.

What is Triggered Insaan’s Free Fire ID number?

Triggered Insaan’s ID number in Free Fire is 1318980480. The gamer's stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Triggered Insaan has played solo matches the most (Image via Free Fire)

Triggered Insaan has made 17 squad appearances in the lifetime matches and has seven first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 41.17%. In the process, he has secured 62 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 6.20.

Coming to the duo games, he has bettered his foes in 5 of the 25 games he participated in, equating to a win rate of 20.00%. The internet personality has racked up 44 frags, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 2.20.

Finally, Nischay has competed in 61 solo matches in Free Fire and has precisely ten victories, resulting in an excellent win ratio of 16.39%. With a total of 181 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of approximately 3.55.

CS Career

He has played one solo match (Image via Free Fire)

The user played a single Clash Squad game but failed to get a kill, having a damage of 176.

Earnings

Triggered Insaan's growth in last month (Image via Free Fire)

Social Blade reports that Triggered Insaan’s monthly and yearly earnings through his main channel are estimated between $14.6K - $234.2K and $175.6K - $2.8M.

YouTube channel

Nischay has been uploading content on the Triggered Insaan YouTube channel for several years. However, he generally posts gaming content, including the Free Fire videos on his other channel – Live Insaan. The two currently have subscriber counts of 14.5 million and 8.12 million, respectively.

The Live Insaan channel gained 270k subscribers and 48.72 million views in the previous month.

Edited by Srijan Sen