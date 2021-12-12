TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, YouTube earnings, best videos, and more (Dec 2021)

Bhavesh Lakhwani, better known by his IGN – Legend, is a Free Fire content creator and professional esports athlete for TSG. The game’s community adores him for his outstanding skills and gameplay.

Over that period, he has witnessed outstanding growth, garnering an incredible subscriber count of 1.19 million, alongside 91.51 million views. TSG Legend also possesses 220 thousand followers on his Instagram handle, displaying his popularity.

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID, guild, and stats

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID is 212425313. He is a member of the guild “TSG ■ESPORTZ” whose ID number is 61836290.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Legend has made 14871 appearances in lifetime squad games and has 2259 first-place finishes, resulting in a win percentage of 15.19%. He has accumulated 41494 kills, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 3.29.

In the duo mode, he has bettered his foes in 216 of the 1618 matches, which comes down to a win rate of 13.34%. With 3760 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.68.

The YouTuber has played 1747 solo games and has 129 Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 7.38%. In the process, he has racked up 3576 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Legend has 21 wins in the 165 squad matches in the current ranked season, maintaining a win rate of 12.72%. At a K/D ratio of 5.17, he has 745 kills.

Apart from this, he has played a single duo game and has seven frags.

Note: TSG Legend's stats were recorded at the time of writing.

Earnings

Earnings (Image via Social Blade)

TSG Legend’s monthly and yearly earnings through his YouTube channel stand between $441 - $7K and $5.3K - $84.6K, respectively.

Best videos

The most-viewed videos on his channel have 3.6 million, 2.4 million, and 1.9 million views. Users can check them out below:

1) GOT 300+ GLOOWALL IN A SINGLE MATCH - NEW WORLD RECORD BY TSG LEGEND

2) RANDOM GRANDMASTER PLAYER CALL ME NOOB || I CHALLENGE GRANDMASTER PLAYER || WHAT HAPPEN NEXT

3) RANDOM RICH PLAYER CALL ME NOOB || AFTER I CHALLENGE THEM THEY SAID ME HACKER

Note: Views have been considered a factor in deciding the best videos.

YouTube channel

As mentioned above, TSG Legend is known for his gameplay and he regularly uploads content related to the same. Additionally, he posts tournament highlights, showcasing his performance.

In the last 30 days, the popular creator has gained 1.762 million views, as per Social Blade.

Edited by Srijan Sen