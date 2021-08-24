TSG Legend's Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube income, Discord link, sensitivity settings and real name revealed

Bhavesh Lakhwani, who goes by the name of TSG Legend, is a famous face among the Indian Free Fire community. He is a professional esports athlete for TSG Army and also creates content on YouTube.

His videos are primarily based on tournament highlights and gameplay. At the time of writing, there are over 1.17 million subscribers on his YouTube channel with a total of 84.63 million views combined.

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID, real name and stats

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID is 212425313, and his real name is Bhavesh Lakhwani. Here are the stats of the esports athlete as of today, 24 August 2021:

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime statistics of TSG Legend (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Legend has made 13042 appearances in squad mode and has come out victorious on 2021 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 15.49%. He has accumulated 37487 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.40.

He has competed in 1613 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 215, retaining a win rate of 13.32%. With a K/D ratio of 2.68, the player has 3748 frags.

TSG Legend has featured in 1739 solo games and has 125 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 7.18%. He has racked up 3521 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 2.18.

Ranked stats

TSG Legend has maintained brilliant ranked stats in the ongoing season (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, TSG Legend has 261 ranked squad games to his name and has 43 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 16.47%. He has 1067 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.89.

TSG Legend has participated in 2 solo matches as well. However, he is yet to secure a win or a kill.

YouTube income

TSG Legend's earnings from YouTube and other details (Image via Free Fire)

On Social Blade, TSG Legend's estimated monthly and yearly earnings are stated to lie between $537 - $8.6K and $6.4K - $103.1K, respectively.

Discord link

Discord server of TSG - TWO SIDE GAMERS (Image via Discord)

TSG Legend is a part of TSG, and users can join their Discord server using this link.

Sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings of TSG Legend (Image via TSG Legend)

Pictured above are the sensitivity settings of TSG Legend.

Users can also watch the following video to learn more about the other settings of the content creator:

YouTube channel

Bhavesh Lakhwani has regularly posted videos over the past few years. On his YouTube channel, he presently has 219 videos, and the most viewed one is currently at 2.9 million.

Over the last 30 days, TSG Legend has garnered 10 thousand subscribers and 2.149 million views.

Note: TSG Legend's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing the article and are subject to change.

