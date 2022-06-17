TSG Ritik's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Free Fire MAX's release has contributed favorably to the growth of Garena's mobile battle royale games. The regular version already has a flourishing esports and content creation market, with many players simultaneously attaining success on both fronts.

Ritik Jain, known in the community as TSG Ritik alongside TSG Jash, runs the popular Two Side Gamers channel. It possesses 10.6 million subscribers, and they regularly upload videos around events along with challenges.

Ritik also plays tournaments professionally for TSG Army and has won several events. They were first at the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series Season 2 and notched a second-place finish in the Esports Premier League 2021.

What is TSG Ritik's Free Fire MAX ID?

His Free Fire MAX ID is 124975352. The gamer has accomplished the Gold 1 tier in BR-Ranked and is placed in Bronze 1 in CS-Ranked. His stats as of 17 June 2022 are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Ritik has played squad games the most (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has played 945 solo matches and was undefeated in 69 games, equaling a win rate of 7.30%. With 2031 eliminations, he has held on to a K/D ratio of 2.32.

The Indian star has featured in 2377 duo games, claiming first place in 260 instances, translating to a win percentage of 10.93%. He has taken out 4544 opponents, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.15.

The streamer has recorded 12646 squad matches while registering 2366 Booyahs and securing a win ratio of 18.70%. He has scored 28593 kills, aggregating a kill-to-death ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ritik has secured two Booyahs (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has completed five squad games in the Free Fire MAX ranked season, which kicked off on 16 June, and has bettered the opposition twice for a win rate of 40%. He has notched 37 frags for a K/D ratio of 12.33.

The internet star is yet to feature in any other ranked games.

Guild

He leads the TSG ESPORTZ guild (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik is also the leader of the TSG ESPORTZ guild in Free Fire MAX, and its ID is 61836290.

Monthly income

Two Side Gamer's monthly revenue as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to estimates on Social Blade, the monthly revenue generated through the Two Side Gamers channel is $13.6K to $217.5K. The website also approximates the yearly income to be $163.1K and $2.6M.

YouTube channel

The duo started the Two Side Gamers channel in October 2018 and has been working hard to post engaging content for their audience regularly. They achieved 1 million subscribers within a year of starting, and this number has been growing rapidly.

This growth can be attributed to their engaging videos. Ritik and Jash have uploaded more than 1650 videos that have raked in 1.813 billion views. At the same time, they have put up 200k subscribers along with 54.381 million views in the last 30 days.

