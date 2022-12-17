Tulsa vs Mississippi Valley State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 16| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are off to a disappointing 3-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, 10th in the American Athletic Conference, and is coming off a win against the Central Michigan Chippewas (70-63). They will now take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, who are off to a terrible 1-10 start to the season. They are on a massive six-game losing streak and faced a defeat against the Wichita State Shockers (71-48) in their last outing. The Hurricane will host this game at the Reynolds Center on Friday (December 16), where they will look to continue their winning ways.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tulsa Golden Hurricane -4000 -19.5 (-110) O 135.5 (-110) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils +1550 +19.5 (-110) U 135.5 (-110)

The Golden Hurricane have only three wins but six losses so far this season. Their wins have come against teams like the Jackson State Tigers (85-79), the Loyola Ramblers (85-66), and the Central Michigan Chippewas (70-63). They now have a chance at home to win their fourth win of the season against a struggling Mississippi Valley team.

When it comes to offense, the team is scoring below par at only 69.9 points per game. This scoring puts them 239th in the league. Their defense has also led them down so far. The team is conceding 73.4 points per game, which ranks them 283rd in the league.

The Delta Devils have only had one win so far this season but have suffered ten losses already. They are in a terrible situation and need consecutive wins to make any sort of miracle. The team has one of the worst offenses in the league, as they are averaging only 52.9 points per game. Their defense is also poor, as they are conceding 76.6 points.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: Match Details

Fixture: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Date & Time: Friday, December 16, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: Prediction

The Golden Hurricane have not crossed the total mark in five of their last six games. They have also not crossed the total mark in the last four of their five home games.

Even if the Golden Hurricane are not having a great season, the Delta Devils are facing a disaster. The Golden Hurricane also have the home advantage, and their statistics are better compared to Mississippi. Expect a straight win for the home team.

Final Prediction: Total Under 135.5 (-110)

