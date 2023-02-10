Ultimate Sagar's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

There are a handful of Indian Free Fire MAX content creators with over a million subscribers on YouTube, and Sagar Mandal is one of them.

Also known by his channel name Ultimate Sagar, the player began his journey on YouTube in 2018. Thanks to his hard work over the years, he now has 1.1 million subscribers.

Ultimate Sagar primarily covers game-related guides and provides updates on upcoming events. Thousands of fans regularly tune in to his channel.

In addition to his following on YouTube, Ultimate Sagar also boasts 17.2k followers on Instagram.

Ultimate Sagar's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

Ultimate Sagar's Free Fire MAX ID is 418352898, and his current IGN is Ultimate YT. The internet star is placed in the Gold 2 in BR Ranked Season 32 and Silver 1 in CS-Ranked Season 17.

His Free Fire MAX stats as of February 10, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

Ultimate Sagar has a K/D ratio of just over 1.6 in all three modes (Image via Garena)

Ultimate Sagar has played 1234 solo matches in Free Fire MAX, securing victory on 65 occasions and registering a win rate of 5.26%. With 1957 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.67.

The YouTuber has won 115 out of 1591 duo matches to bag a win rate of 7.22%. He has taken down 2700 opponents, making his K/D ratio 1.83.

Ultimate Sagar acquired 262 Booyahs in 2032 squad matches, recording a win rate of 12.89%. He has racked up 3393 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 1.92.

BR Ranked stats

Ultimate Sagar has not played ranked duo or squad matches (Image via Garena)

Ultimate Sagar has participated in two ranked solo matches this season but failed to win any. He only has a single frag in the mode, contributing to a K/D ratio of 0.50.

CS Career stats

The YouTuber has a win rate of just under 49% in Clash Squad games (Image via Garena)

Ultimate Sagar has featured in 1392 Clash Squad matches and has won 681 times, translating to a win rate of 48.92%. He recorded 5866 frags to register a KDA of 1.45.

CS Ranked stats

The Indian content creator holds a 75% win rate this season (Image via Garena)

Ultimate Sagar has also featured in four Clash Squad games in the current ranked Free Fire MAX season, securing four victories and a win rate of 75%. He has 13 kills in the mode for a KDA of 2.20.

Note: Ultimate Sagar's stats were recorded while writing this article. They are subject to change as he features in more matches in the Free Fire MAX.

YouTube channel

Sagar Mandal began his journey on YouTube with the launch of his channel, Ultimate Sagar, in August 2018. In his early days, he primarily focused on creating tech-related content. However, within a few months, he pivoted to Garena Free Fire.

The channel currently has more than 700 videos with just under 100 million views. In mid-2020, the content creator reached a significant milestone by surpassing the 100,000 subscriber mark. In May 2021, his subscriber count had skyrocketed to over 500,000, and by early 2022, he had more than one million subscribers. Since then, his channel has gained an additional 100k subscribers.

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber has gained about 10k subscribers in the last 30 days.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes