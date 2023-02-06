TechPro Harsh's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshot percentage, monthly income, and more

TechPro Harsh is a renowned personality in the Indian Free Fire community, known for creating entertaining videos about the game. Over time, he has built a substantial following on his YouTube channel, and his popularity continues to grow with each passing month.

When looking at the content creator’s present numbers, he boasts a subscriber count of 771 thousand, alongside a cumulative view count of more than 43 million. He also has 20.5 thousand followers on Instagram and over 4000 members on his Discord server.

TechPro Harsh’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

TechPro Harsh’s Free Fire MAX ID is 498154909, and his IGN in the battle royale title is “TPHㅤHARSH.” The stats maintained by him in the game are mentioned below:

BR Career

TechPro Harsh's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TechPro Harsh has played 2976 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 195 wins for a win rate of 6.55%. He has registered 5793 kills and 1026 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.08 and a headshot percentage of 17.71%.

The content creator has also participated in 3191 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 292 of them, giving way to a win percentage of 9.15%. With 5944 kills and 905 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.05 and a headshot rate of 15.23%.

Additionally, he has competed in 9776 squad games and has 2197 victories, retaining a win ratio of 22.47%. At a K/D ratio of 3.41 and a headshot percentage of 18.00%, he has 25835 kills and 4651 headshots.

BR Ranked

TechPro Harsh's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

During the current Free Fire MAX season, TechPro Harsh has played three ranked squad matches but failed to win. He has registered nine kills and one headshot for a K/D ratio of 3.00 and a headshot percentage of 11.11%.

CS Career

TechPro Harsh's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at the Clash Squad game mode, TechPro Harsh has engaged in 4564 games and has 2545 victories, leading to a win percentage of 55.76%. There are 22805 kills and 7676 headshots to his name for a KDA of 1.78 and a headshot rate of 33.66%.

TechPro Harsh’s guild and rank

Details about TechPro Harsh's guild in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

TechPro Harsh is the leader of the TPH E-SPORTS guild in Free Fire MAX, whose Guild ID is 1001322685. He is ranked Platinum III and Diamond I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively.

Monthly income

These are details about TechPro Harsh's earnings through YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade shows TechPro Harsh’s monthly income through YouTube lies between $297 and $4.8K. In the meantime, his projected yearly earnings range from $3.6K to $57K.

YouTube channel

TechPro Harsh has maintained great consistency and has regularly uploaded videos to his YouTube channel over the past few years. There are currently 82 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched one has accumulated 430 thousand views.

The last 30 days have been great for the YouTuber as he has acquired 34 thousand subscribers. In addition, he also gained 1.188 million views in the same period.

The prominent personality further runs a second channel – TPH Live, where he frequently livestreams the game. It has 41.8 thousand subscribers and more than 292 thousand views.

