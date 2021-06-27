UnGraduate Gamer Free Fire UID number, monthly income, discord link, and more

Ayush Dubey, aka UnGraduate Gamer, is one of the leading Free Fire content creators from India. The YouTuber regularly uploads gameplay videos on his channel, and at the time of writing, he has over 6.48 million subscribers and 636 million views combined.

Over the span of the past year, UnGraduate Gamer has garnered around five million subscribers, and this article looks at his Free Fire UID number, stats, and other details.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID/UID number and statistics

His Free Fire UID number is 256205699. UnGraduate Gamer’s stats as of June 27th are as follows:

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer has featured in 26559 squad matches and has come out on top on 6650 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 25.03%. In addition, he has accumulated 92021 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.62.

Coming to the duo mode, he has appeared in 631 matches and has outshined his enemies in 107 of them, retaining a win rate of 16.95%. In the process, he notched 1559 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.98.

The content creator has competed in 677 solo games and has triumphed in 154 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 22.74%. With a K/D ratio of 4.68, he has 2447 kills.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, UnGraduate has participated in 397 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 96 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.18%. Additionally, he has racked up 1716 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.70.

Apart from this, he has a single win in the 6 duo matches that he has played, equating to a win percentage of about 16.66%. In addition, he has collected 22 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.40.

The YouTuber has played 6 solo games and has a win tally of 4, converting to a win ratio of 66.66%. In these matches, he has 49 kills at a K/D ratio of 24.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Income

UnGraduate Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, UnGraduate Gamer’s estimated monthly income from his channel is between $16.2K - $259.9K. On the other hand, his yearly earnings lie in the range of $194.9K - $3.1 million.

Discord link

UnGraduate Gamer's discord server

His discord server has over 100k members, and readers can tap here to join it.

YouTube channel and social media handles

The oldest video on UnGraduate Gamer's YouTube channel dates back to January 2019, and presently, he has 405 videos. In the last 30 days, he has gained 230 thousand subscribers and 64.983 million views.

Click here to get redirected to UnGraduate Gamer's YouTube channel.

Social media handles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Edited by Srijan Sen