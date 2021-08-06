UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, real name, stats, monthly income and guild ID revealed

Ayush Dubey, also known as UG Ayush, is one of the most well-known personalities in the Indian Free Fire community. He regularly posts content related to the battle royale game on his YouTube channel called "UnGraduate Gamer. "

The content creator has a subscriber count of 6.88 million as well as 733 million views on the channel. He also has 576k followers on Instagram.

UnGraduate Gamer's real name, guild ID, and Free Fire ID

As mentioned earlier, UnGraduate Gamer's real name is Ayush Dubey, and his guild ID is 1004417613.

UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID is 256205699, and his stats as of today (August 8th) are as follows:

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

UnGraduate Gamer has played 27701 squad games and has secured 7408 victories, leading to a win rate of 26.74%. With 97631 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.81 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also participated in 706 duo matches and has won on 153 occasions, translating to a win rate of 21.67%. With a K/D ratio of 3.35, he has 1853 frags in these matches.

UnGraduate Gamer has featured in 682 solo games and has triumphed in 155 of them, maintaining a win rate of 22.72%. He killed 2463 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.67 in this mode.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

UnGraduate Gamer has competed in 1104 ranked squad matches this season and has secured 749 Booyahs, boasting a win rate of 67.84%. He notched up 5415 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 15.25.

The content creator also has 46 wins in 75 ranked duo games, making his win rate 61.33%. He bagged 294 frags at a K/D ratio of 10.14 in this mode.

UnGraduate Gamer has participated in 3 ranked solo matches and has a single victory to his name, translating to a win rate of 33%. He has 8 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.00 in this mode.

Note: UnGraduate Gamer's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

UnGraduate Gamer's monthly income

UnGraduate Gamer's earnings (Image via Free Fire)

According to the estimates available on Social Blade, UnGraduate Gamer's monthly income is in the range of $19.1K - $306.3K.

UnGraduate Gamer's YouTube channel

UnGraduate Gamer has been creating Free Fire content on YouTube for two-and-a-half years. He currently has 465 videos on his channel.

As mentioned above, UnGraduate Gamer has 6.88 million subscribers and 733 million views combined on YouTube. He has gained 350k subscribers and 76.566 million views on his channel in the last 30 days.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh