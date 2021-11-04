UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, real name, and monthly earnings in November 2021

Ayush Dubey has amassed a strong fan following in the Indian Free Fire community. His YouTube channel UnGraduate Gamer has a subscriber count of 7.42 million, and the total views on his channel stand at 944 million.

The player has seen significant growth in the past two years, surpassing the million subscriber milestone in November 2019. He has garnered 140k subscribers and 46.284 million views in the last month alone.

What is UnGraduate Gamer’s stats and Free Fire ID?

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256205699, and his IGN is UG_Ayush7M.

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

UnGraduate Gamer has 29458 squad games to his name and has bettered his foes in 8446 squad games, earning him a win rate of 28.67%. He has notched 106298 kills, which has resulted in a K/D ratio of 5.06.

He has participated in 727 duo matches and has triumphed in 159 games, equating to a win percentage of 21.87%. With 1929 kills to his name, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 3.49.

UnGraduate Gamer has featured in 699 solo games and remained undefeated on a total of 160 occasions, ensuring a win rate of 22.88%. He has racked up 2522 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.68.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

UG Ayush has participated in 627 squad matches and has secured a victory in 383 games, adding to a win rate of 61.08%. He has registered 3260 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 13.36.

He has also played a single duo game in which he has three kills.

Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing the article, and are subject to change.

Income

UnGraduate Gamer's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, UnGraduate Gamer is estimated to pull in $11.6K - $185.1K every month from his YouTube channel. On the other hand, the approximations of his yearly income are around the range of $138.9K - $2.2M.

YouTube channel

Ayush has been regularly uploading Free Fire-related videos to his channel since the start of 2019. He has managed to build a name for himself in the community and currently has 595 uploads which have racked up a massive 946 million views.

His most popular video has more than 23 million views and was uploaded six months ago.

Edited by Siddharth Satish