Upcoming Free Fire OB40 emotes and bundles leaked

Free Fire’s OB40 update is now out, and the game has received many new features. With that patch being released, players can now anticipate the release of new exclusive cosmetics items as part of various upcoming events. In a new leak, a popular dataminer named VIPClown has unveiled all the emotes and costume bundles set to get introduced in OB40.

Although it's unclear when the items mentioned in this article will exactly get introduced, players can expect their arrival as part of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration, Web events, Luck Royales, and more. The list of leaked upcoming items can be found in the section below.

Free Fire OB40 update: Leaked emotes and bundles

The emotes and bundles revealed by VIPClown will be exclusive cosmetics in OB40 and will likely require one to spend diamonds to get. However, a few new items might get introduced as part of the upcoming free events. Listed below are the different items that were leaked:

Emotes

The Chromatic Finish

Smash the Feather

Sonorous Steps

Chromatic Pop Dance

Chroma Twist Twist

Birth of Justice

Spider-Sense

Chromasonic Shot

6th Anniversary Celebration

Costume bundles

T.R.A.P. Street Bundle

T.R.A.P. Hall Bundle

T.R.A.P. Stage Bundle

T.R.A.P. Hip Bundle

Foam of Wisdom Bundle

Waves of Wisdom Bundle

Streams of Wisdom Bundle

Sonia’s Theory of Nano Deluxe Bundle

Tech Flow Bundle

Uprising Thistle Bundle

Pop Vedette Bundle

Midnight Rider Bundle

Noble Parade Bundle

Burning Yaksha Bundle

Blazing Yaksha Bundle

Matrix Boi Bundle

Starlight Gal Bundle

Seaside Protector Bundle

Coastal Guardian Bundle

Sunset Explorer Bundle

Fantastic Fantasy Bundle

Rainbow Dreams Bundle

Aim High Bundle

Targeting Bullseye Bundle

T.R.A.P. Chromablack Bundle

T.R.A.P. Chromawhite Bundle

Sonorous Graffiti Bundle

In Glitch Bundle

Aqua Nights Bundle

Sunny Sky Bundle

Midnight Bundle

Cherry Coal Bundle

Arctic Blaze Bundle

Bunny Mastermind Bundle

Bunny Headman Bundle

Bunny Captain Bundle

It is crucial to note that the information presented in this article is based on leaks, and the developers have not confirmed that the above costumes and emotes will appear in Free Fire’s OB40 update.

Regardless, since this patch will last a couple of months, it is likely that most of the listed cosmetics will likely make their way into FF as part of various events, Luck Royales, and other means.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban on Free Fire, players residing in the country should refrain from playing the game on their mobile devices. Nonetheless, they are free to engage in the MAX variant since the same was not prohibited in the country.

