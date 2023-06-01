Upcoming Free Fire OB40 emotes and bundles leaked

Free Fire’s OB40 update is now out, and the game has received many new features. With that patch being released, players can now anticipate the release of new exclusive cosmetics items as part of various upcoming events. In a new leak, a popular dataminer named VIPClown has unveiled all the emotes and costume bundles set to get introduced in OB40.
Although it's unclear when the items mentioned in this article will exactly get introduced, players can expect their arrival as part of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration, Web events, Luck Royales, and more. The list of leaked upcoming items can be found in the section below.
Free Fire OB40 update: Leaked emotes and bundles
The emotes and bundles revealed by VIPClown will be exclusive cosmetics in OB40 and will likely require one to spend diamonds to get. However, a few new items might get introduced as part of the upcoming free events. Listed below are the different items that were leaked:
Emotes
- The Chromatic Finish
- Smash the Feather
- Sonorous Steps
- Chromatic Pop Dance
- Chroma Twist Twist
- Birth of Justice
- Spider-Sense
- Chromasonic Shot
- 6th Anniversary Celebration
Costume bundles
- T.R.A.P. Street Bundle
- T.R.A.P. Hall Bundle
- T.R.A.P. Stage Bundle
- T.R.A.P. Hip Bundle
- Foam of Wisdom Bundle
- Waves of Wisdom Bundle
- Streams of Wisdom Bundle
- Sonia’s Theory of Nano Deluxe Bundle
- Tech Flow Bundle
- Uprising Thistle Bundle
- Pop Vedette Bundle
- Midnight Rider Bundle
- Noble Parade Bundle
- Burning Yaksha Bundle
- Blazing Yaksha Bundle
- Matrix Boi Bundle
- Starlight Gal Bundle
- Seaside Protector Bundle
- Coastal Guardian Bundle
- Sunset Explorer Bundle
- Fantastic Fantasy Bundle
- Rainbow Dreams Bundle
- Aim High Bundle
- Targeting Bullseye Bundle
- T.R.A.P. Chromablack Bundle
- T.R.A.P. Chromawhite Bundle
- Sonorous Graffiti Bundle
- In Glitch Bundle
- Aqua Nights Bundle
- Sunny Sky Bundle
- Midnight Bundle
- Cherry Coal Bundle
- Arctic Blaze Bundle
- Bunny Mastermind Bundle
- Bunny Headman Bundle
- Bunny Captain Bundle
It is crucial to note that the information presented in this article is based on leaks, and the developers have not confirmed that the above costumes and emotes will appear in Free Fire’s OB40 update.
Regardless, since this patch will last a couple of months, it is likely that most of the listed cosmetics will likely make their way into FF as part of various events, Luck Royales, and other means.
Disclaimer: Due to a ban on Free Fire, players residing in the country should refrain from playing the game on their mobile devices. Nonetheless, they are free to engage in the MAX variant since the same was not prohibited in the country.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.