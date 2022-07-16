V Badge eligibility in Free Fire: Everything you need to know (July 2022)

The V Badge has risen in popularity to become one of the most desired items among Free Fire users. Most individuals who play the game would have seen the particular badge on the profiles of their favorite content creators and streamers.

Garena gives out the V Badge to those who participate in their official Partner Program. However, users must fulfill a long list of eligibility criteria to be considered for the same.

The next section provides details about getting the V Badge, how to apply for the Partner Program, and more.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They may play FF MAX instead, which the government did not include in the list of banned apps.

What are the eligibility criteria to get a V Badge in Free Fire?

The requirements for a V Badge (Image via Garena)

The developers have established a particular website for the Free Fire Partner Program. Upon visiting the page, users will be able to find all of the requirements and other information. The eligibility criteria stated on the website are as follows:

YouTube channel must have over 100 thousand subscribers

There must be at least 80% Free Fire content and 300 thousand views in the last 30 days

Creators have to upload clean, non-offensive, and engaging content

Individuals must maintain consistent social media activity & content quality

There should be a passion for gaming and a drive to succeed together

Players have to be professional while also possessing a willingness to work hard

It is essential to note that meeting these does not guarantee a spot in the Free Fire Partner Program. An internal review process will take place, and only the best candidates will get into the program.

Other perks received through the Partner Program

Benefits of the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Apart from a V Badge, users will get multiple benefits and rewards from the Free Fire Partner Program. Listed below are the ones specified by the developers:

Free in-game rewards, custom room cards, and diamonds

Users will receive advance access to content and official observer client

Opportunity to feature on the battle royale title’s social media handles

Codes to perform giveaways

Gamers will be able to communicate with the game’s team

Special invites to tournaments and esports events

Exclusive merchandise

Financial compensation

Note: Financial compensation is only provided to YouTube channels with more than 500,000 subscribers and over 95% content based on the game.

How to apply for the Partner Program

Gamers can visit the Partner Program website to complete their application (Image via Garena)

The steps to apply for the Partner Program and get the V Badge are listed below:

Step 1: To begin the procedure, players will need to visit the Partner Program website and tap on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

Step 2: A Google Form will open, and players will need to enter all the required information without making any errors.

The details to be entered are:

Name

Mobile number

Name of the channel and link

Total subscriber count

If the gamers use a face cam

Type of content being uploaded

Address

The reason behind wanting to join the Partner Program

Official ID

Step 3: Gamers can finally submit the form to complete their application.

Individuals will then have to wait for a response from Garena regarding the Partner Program.

