V Badge in Free Fire: All you must know in 2022

Free Fire players tend to be enamored with the rarest items in the game, usually including costumes and cosmetics. Among the items they wish to acquire is the V Badge. However, this exclusive badge is not provided to everyone, resulting in the players being puzzled about its availability.

The V Badge is a perk for all those who become a member of the battle royale title’s exclusive Partner Program. However, the program has many requirements that have to be met, even to send in an application.

Free Fire: Details of V Badge

Here is the list of criteria that players have to meet for the program (Image via Garena)

The V Badge is only provided to content creators that become part of the Partner Program, which is why it is not found on the accounts of common users. Interested players must meet these criteria:

Over 1,00,000 subscribers on their content creation channel

A minimum of 80% Free Fire content and 3,00,000 views in the previous 30 days

Videos/content which is non-offensive, clean, and engaging

Consistency in terms of social media activity and content quality

Professionalism, with a willingness to work hard alongside a passion for gaming and drive to succeed together

Even if someone meets all the criteria, they are not guaranteed a spot in the program, since they have to undergo an internal review process. The developers only choose the best candidates for the opportunity.

Once players get into the program, they will be entitled to various other perks and rewards apart from the V Badge. This includes special in-game rewards, exclusive merchandise, invites to tournaments, and more.

Steps to register for the official Free Fire Partner Program

Partner Program website: Click here.

Users can send an application form for the Partner Program by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the Partner Program website, which is accessed by clicking on the link provided above.

The Partner Program is a sought-after perk (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Now' option. This will open up a Google Form.

Step 3: Fill in all the details in the corresponding text fields and submit it to complete the application process.

The Google Form is not accepting responses for the Partner Program at the moment. However, it may be available soon.

