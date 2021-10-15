V Badge in Free Fire: How to get, eligibility, and more

Garena introduced the concept of a V Badge with the Free Fire OB25 update. It is an in-game badge only available to partners and displayed on their profiles, distinguishing them from others.

Garena has a Partner Program for Free Fire that offers several advantages and benefits to users while aiding them in their growth. This program differs depending on the region and only has a limited number of slots.

Partners with V Badge get special perks in Free Fire

Details about the V Badge in the OB25 patch notes (Image via Free Fire)

The patch notes for the OB25 update revealed that the Partner Program is now available, and partners will receive special badges. These notes suggested that only partners would be able to obtain the V badge. Therefore, joining the Free Fire Partner Program is the only way to get the badge.

Eligibility for V Badge in Free Fire

Minimum criteria for joining the Partner Program and getting the badge (Image via Free Fire)

Players will need to join the Free Fire Partner Program, and eligibility criteria for the same are:

YouTube channel with 100k subscribers and more with 80% of the content around Free Fire in the last 30 days.

The content should be clean and non-controversial and should be in line with Garena's content policy.

Minimum 300k channel views in the previous 30 days.

Consistent social media activity and quality content.

Professionalism and willingness to work hard.

If they satisfy these requirements, users can apply to the Partner Program by clicking on the link below.

Free Fire Partner Program: Click here

However, it is important to stress that meeting these requirements won't guarantee inclusion in the program due to the limited availability of the slots.

Each application is thoroughly reviewed and screened by Garena, and only selected users are contacted individually.

Incentives for the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

The perks/rewards of the Free Fire Partner Program as per the website are as follows:

In-game rewards like diamonds and room cards.

Financial compensation to selected creators (500k and more subscribers with 95% Free Fire-related content).

Access to content beforehand.

Exclusive merchandise and invites to esports tournaments.

Redeem codes for the giveaway.

Edited by Ravi Iyer