V Badge in Free Fire: What it is and how to be eligible?

There are a number of in-game items that are desirable to the Free Fire community and players are willing to spend large amounts of diamonds to obtain them. The best example of this is the V Badge.

However, this unique badge cannot be obtained by spending diamonds in the game and can only be acquired by individuals upon joining the Partner Program of the game. Additionally, many users are not aware of how they can apply for the program.

Details about the V Badge in Free Fire

V Badge is basically a special badge given to the participants of the Free Fire Partner Program. The same was stated in the patch notes for the OB25 update:

A snippet from the patch notes (Image via Free Fire)

However, it is crucial to note that joining that program isn’t an easy task and specific requirements have to be met by the players:

Channels that have 1,00,000 subscribers

There has to be 80% Free Fire content in the previous 30 days

A minimum of 3,00,000 views on the channel over the last 30 days

Content that is non-offensive, clean, and engaging

Consistent activity on social media and content quality

Individuals that have the professionalism and willingness to work hard

Have a passion for gaming and drive to succeed together

Even if users meet all of these requirements, a spot in the Partner Program is not guaranteed because there are only a limited number of open slots, and only the best candidates are chosen.

These have to be met by the players (Image via Free Fire)

In case players get into the Partner Program, they will be eligible for a variety of other perks as well, including in-game rewards, invites to tournaments, and more.

Steps to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program

To reach the form, users can tap 'Apply Now' button on the Partner Program website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players must visit the official Partner Program website and press the ‘Apply Now’ option.

Step 2: Later, a Google Form will appear on users’ screens, where they must enter all the information that is asked.

Step 3: To complete the application for the Partner Program, gamers can submit the form.

Note: The form is not accepting responses now but can become available soon.

