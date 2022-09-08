Warloop’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Warloop is one of the rising stars in the Indian Free Fire MAX community and has swiftly climbed to the top in recent months. The YouTuber posts content in the Tamil language.

The content creator streams the battle royale title regularly, and uploads content about events in the game. The channel currently has 806k subscribers. He also runs a second channel, Warloop Gaming, with 16.3k subscribers.

Warloop’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Warloop’s Free Fire MAX ID is 96110073. The YouTuber is ranked Diamond 4 in the BR-Ranked mode and Heroic in the CS-Ranked mode. His stats in the game as of 8 September 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Warloop's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has played 985 solo games and has performed better than the opposition 87 times to amass a win rate of 8.83%. He has registered 1969 frags, 503 of which are headshots, equaling a K/D ratio of 2.19 and a headshot percentage of 25.55%.

Warloop has participated in 1269 duo matches and has finished first in 149 instances, which equates to a win rate of 11.74%. At the same time, he has bagged 3020 frags with 826 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.70 and a headshot percentage of 27.35%.

Warloop has played 7615 squad matches and scored 1230 Booyahs, which amounts to a win rate of 16.15%. He has chalked up 17703 kills in these games with 4666 headshots, securing a K/D ratio of 2 and a headshot percentage of 26.36%.

Ranked stats

Warloop's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

He has played 24 squad games in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season and has seven wins, resulting in a win rate of 29.16%. The YouTuber has 99 eliminations with 47 headshots, adding up to a K/D ratio of 5.82 and a headshot percentage of 47.47%.

Clash Squad stats

Warloop's CS stats (Image via Garena)

Warloop has featured in 3795 Clash Squad matches and has secured 1899 victories, contributing to a win rate of 50.04%. The Indian star has attained 13461 eliminations with 6382 headshots, adding up to a KDA of 1.45 and a headshot percentage of 47.41%.

Note: Warloop’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 8 September 2022 and will change as he features in more games.

Monthly income

Warloop's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per his current level of viewership, Social Blade estimates Warloop’s monthly earnings to be within the range of $1.2K and $19.9K. The website further projects an approximate annual revenue between $15K and $239.3K at the given viewership level.

YouTube channel

Warloop started the YouTube channel in January 2021 and has amassed a massive following across platforms in over a year. He has uploaded more than 1000 videos, the majority of which are related to Free Fire. The videos on the channel have collectively gained over 187 million views.

The channel has been growing at an incredible pace, and the YouTuber had 100k subscribers within a few months of starting his channel. This number crossed the 500k mark before the end of 2021. In the last 30 days, Warloop has gained 22k subscribers and 4.985 million views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish