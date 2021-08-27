Wawan MKS' Free Fire UID, stats, real name, monthly income, channel views and more

Setyawan RM, popularly known as Wawan MKS, is a renowned name in the Free Fire community. The Indonesian is a hugely successful content creator with a massive subscriber count of 6.34 million. As an esports athlete, he has represented "AURA NESC."

At the time of writing, he has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram, demonstrating his widespread appeal.

Wawan MKS' Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 10011237.

Lifetime stats

Wawan MKS' lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Wawan MKS has contended in 17516 squad games in Free Fire and has secured wins on 4243 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 24.22%. He has notched 71546 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 5.39.

Meanwhile, the player has outclassed his foes in 168 of the 640 duo matches for a win rate of 26.25%. With 3469 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 7.35.

Wawan MKS has also featured in 897 solo games and has triumphed in 118, resulting in a win ratio of 13.15%. The content creator has bagged 3887 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.99.

Ranked stats

Wawan MKS' ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Wawan MKS has 521 squad matches to his name and has 103 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 19.76%. He has accumulated 1544 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.69.

The YouTuber has four wins in six duo games, corresponding to a win percentage of 66.66%. Wawan MKS has 41 kills with a K/D ratio of 20.50.

Wawan MKS has also played 4 ranked solo matches and has 28 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Wawan MKS plays more games in Free Fire.

Monthly income

Wawan MKS' monthly income and more (Image via Free Fire)

On Social Blade, the estimated monthly income of Wawan MKS from his YouTube channel is stated to lie between $230 - $3.7K.

YouTube channel and views

Wawan MKS has been creating videos around Free Fire for the past few years. As stated above, he has over 6.34 million subscribers to his name.

Presently, there are 693 videos present on the official YouTube channel of Wawan MKS, and they have amassed a total of 487.26 million views.

