What is Black Flag Army’s Free Fire ID? Stats, K/D ratio, headshot rate, YouTube income, and more

Pankaj Lakhotia, popularly known by his moniker Aawara007, is a content creator in the Indian Free Fire community. His channel Black Flag Army currently has 7.3 million subscribers.

The YouTuber also runs a second channel, Aawara Gamer (454k subscribers), where he posts content around Garena’s battle royale title. Pankaj has close to 70k followers on his Instagram handle.

Black Flag Army’s Free Fire ID and stats

Black Flag Army’s Free Fire ID is 87479880. His stats as of November 18, 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Black Flag Army's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Black Flag Army has featured in 2053 solo encounters and has been victorious 282 times, recording a win rate of 13.73%. He has acquired 6795 eliminations and 2538 headshots, helping him retain a K/D ratio of 3.84 and a headshot rate of 37.35%.

The content creator has also made 5788 appearances in duo matches and has earned 1059 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 18.29%. Black Flag Army has bagged 22133 eliminations and scored 7155 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.68 and a headshot rate of 32.33%.

He has bettered the opposition in 4101 out of 15935 squad games, resulting in a win rate of 25.73%. He has notched 49405 kills and 13689 headshots to secure a K/D ratio of 4.18 and a headshot rate of 27.71%.

BR Ranked stats

Black Flag Army's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played six solo matches in Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 30 and has won a single game, acquiring a win rate of 16.67%. With 33 eliminations and 25 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 6.60 and a headshot rate of 75.76%.

Note: The stats and the images used in the article have been collected using the MAX version. They will change as Aawara007 continues to play more games in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Black Flag Army's guild details (Image via Garena)

Black Flag Army is the leader of the BFA_Official guild in Free Fire, and the guild's ID is 71254597. The guild has a glory of 2217406. The YouTuber is ranked Gold 1 in BR-Ranked Season 30 and is still placed in Bronze 1 in CS-Ranked Season 16.

Estimated monthly income

Black Flag Army's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates on Social Blade, Pankaj’s approximated earnings through the Black Flag Army channel range between $6.4K and $102.8K. His revenue for the entire year is likely to be within the range of $77.1K and $1.2M.

YouTube channel

Pankaj Lakhotia has been entertaining fans with his Free Fire content for a few years now and has established a dedicated fanbase. His primary channel alone has more than 1360 videos that have over 645 million views.

The Black Flag Army channel surpassed 500k subscribers in late 2019 and achieved the coveted milestone of one million subscribers in 2021. This number has multiplied several times in recent years.

As per Social Blade, the YouTuber has garnered 280k subscribers and 25.711 million views over the last 30 days.

