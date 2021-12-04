What is the easiest way to top up Garena Free Fire diamonds?

Diamonds are one of Free Fire’s currencies, and they may be used to purchase a variety of in-game items, such as characters, skins, and cosmetics, among other things. However, players must acquire them manually, and a wide range of methods may be used to do this.

Many newbies who aren’t familiar with the numerous top-up options in Free Fire tend to hunt for the most straightforward technique of obtaining diamonds. The following is a guide about the same.

An expeditious way to top-up Free Fire diamonds

This is the simplest option that users can use for getting diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

The in-game top-up center is the quickest and most convenient method for individuals wishing to purchase diamonds. They may access and utilize it by following the procedure outlined below:

Step 1: Users should first boot up Garena Free Fire on their mobile devices. Once the game opens up, they will need to tap on this icon to access the top-up center:

Press here to visit the top-up center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, on their screen, they will be able to find the various top-up options available. Gamers should subsequently choose the number of diamonds they want to purchase.

Here is the list of options that developers provide in Free Fire:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Payment has to be completed by players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: As the last step, users must complete the payment using the desired method to attain the diamonds. Once that process is over, the currency will be added to their Free Fire accounts.

Apart from this, gamers can use top-up websites. However, popular options like Games Kharido and Codashop are under maintenance.

Furthermore, developers add complimentary events in Free Fire that give users additional rewards for buying the premium in-game currency. Currently, the “Less is More” event is running, and it provides a massive discount, depending on the number of diamonds that users possess. It started on 3 December and will be available until 7 December.

Edited by Ravi Iyer