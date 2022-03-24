What is FF Antaryamis Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, real name, and monthly income revealed

The thriving Free Fire community has fueled the meteoric rise of several prominent content creators. Sandeep Panwar, popularly known as FF Antaryami, is a successful YouTuber from Uttarakhand, India.

His work is unique in that he frequently uploads Factory Challenges and other gameplay videos. His channel currently has 3.87 million subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the country should avoid playing or downloading the game. The players’ stats used in the article have been collected through the MAX version.

What is FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID is 297537840. The player’s statistics within the game are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has attained 2507 Booyahs out of 12116 squad matches to date, equaling a 20.69% win rate. He has a kill tally of 34788, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.62.

The content creator has participated in 6103 duo games and achieved first place 491 times, registering a win rate of 8.04%. The player has taken down 18096 opponents, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.22.

FF Antaryami has 3950 solo matches to his name and emerged victorious in 305 of these, summing up to a win rate of 7.72%. He has accumulated 8761 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has featured in 102 squad games and attained 12 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 11.76%. He has notched 348 kills in these matches, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.87.

He has played more duo matches this season than the squad matches, having made a total of 208 appearances while securing only four victories at a win rate of 1.92%. FF Antaryami has acquired 438 kills, accumulating a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Finally, he has featured in 23 ranked solo games and has remained undefeated on a single occasion, earning him a win rate of 4.34%. With 56 eliminations, the YouTuber maintains a K/D ratio of 2.55.

Note: FF Antaryami’s stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

FF Antaryami's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sandeep is estimated to make about $3.1K and $49.2K every month through his FF Antaryami channel. The approximated yearly totals as per the websites come out to be around $36.9K - $590.6K.

YouTube channel

Sandeep launched his FF Antaryami YouTube channel more than two years ago. He currently has a total of 613 uploads, with 584 million video views to his credit thus far.

The player has recorded impressive numbers over the last 30 days, garnering over 50k subscribers and 12.305 million views.

