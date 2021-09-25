What is the Free Fire ID of Gaming Aura? Account stats, monthly earnings, and more details

Abhishek Bisht is a professional Free Fire caster and a renowned content creator on YouTube. He won the Casting Duo of the Year award at the Free Fire India Esports Awards 2020 alongside Senor Mamba.

His YouTube channel boasts 961K subscribers and 74.2 million views, of which 8K subscribers and 2.67 million views were accumulated in the last 30 days.

What is Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID is 152111745. The YouTuber’s lifetime and ranked stats within Free Fire are:

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has a win rate of 7.06% in the solo games (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has featured in 5392 squad games and bettered his opponents in 746, which adds a win percentage of 13.83%. He has racked up 13069 kills and secured a kill-to-death ratio of 2.81.

The content creator has 361 Booyahs in 4380 duo games, retaining a win percentage of 8.24%. With 11533 frags, he upheld a K/D ratio of 2.87.

The streamer has contested in 2974 solo matches and emerged on top on 210 occasions, retaining a win percentage of 7.06%. He has bagged 6341 eliminations and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.29.

Ranked stats

Gaming Aura has 25% win rate in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Gaming Aura has won 13 of the 52 ranked squad games this season, adding a win percentage of 25%. He has obtained 228 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.85.

The internet star has played 40 duo games and managed to win only two, sustaining a win ratio of 5%. He is close to 100 eliminations and has a kill-to-death ratio of 2.61.

Lastly, the broadcaster has engaged in ten solo games and remained unbeaten in a single one, boasting a win rate of 10%. He has accumulated 26 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Note: Gaming Aura’s stats were recorded when writing the article, and these will change as he plays more games.

Monthly earnings

Monthly earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, Gaming Aura is estimated to earn in the range of $667 to $10.7K every month from YouTube.

YouTube channel

Also Read

Gaming Aura has been churning out content around Free Fire for more than three years now, with the first video uploaded back in August 2018. The YouTuber has uploaded 592 videos in total.

Edited by Ravi Iyer