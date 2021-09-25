What is the Free Fire ID of GW Manish? In-game stats, earnings, and more details

GW Manish has steadily grown in popularity as a Free Fire content creator in recent years. He often uploads content related to the game, and his videos cover a wide range of topics such as tips, interesting facts, and more.

His YouTube channel currently has over 2.22 million subscribers with 330.64 million views combined. He also has more than 133K Instagram followers.

GW Manish’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 663844446. Here are GW Manish’s stats in Free Fire as of today, 25 September:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

GW Manish has made 4753 appearances in the squad mode and has 632 victories, which comes down to a win percentage of 13.29%. With 10753 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.61.

The content creator has competed in 4150 duo matches and has 384 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 9.25%. He has racked up 9045 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The streamer has also featured in 1358 solo games and has 61 wins, leading to a win ratio of 4.49%. He has 2125 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.64.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has appeared in 135 squad matches in the current season and has 14 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 10.37%. At a K/D ratio of 3.16, he has notched 382 frags in this mode.

The internet star has played nine duo games and has two victories for a win percentage of 22.22%. He has 34 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.86.

Earnings

GW Manish’s earnings stated on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, GW Manish’s monthly earnings lie between $11.6K and $185.8K.

YouTube channel

Over the past few years, GW Manish has regularly created content around Garena Free Fire, and there are currently 526 videos on his YouTube channel. Out of these, the most-watched one has 3.9 million views.

In the last 30 days, GW Manish has garnered 220K subscribers and 46.453 million views, as per Social Blade.

Note: GW Manish’s stats mentioned in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Ravi Iyer