What is the Free Fire ID of Lokesh Gamer? In-game stats, monthly earnings, channel views and more

Lokesh Gamer has cemented himself as one of India's top Free Fire content creators. His videos include a wide range of topics relevant to the battle royale game, including events and more.

He has amassed tremendous numbers over the course of the last several years and has collected a large fan following as a result. The renowned YouTuber has 12.6 million subscribers at the moment, with over 1.15 billion views combined.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID is 220528068. Here are his stats as of today, 20 September 2021:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has great lifetime stats in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 3406 squad games in Free Fire and has a winning tally of 722, which results in a win percentage of 21.19%. In these matches, he has accumulated 6334 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.36.

In duo mode, the content creator has bettered his foes in 153 of the 1533 matches he has played, resulting in a win rate of 9.98%. With 2599 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Lokesh Gamer has participated in 1313 solo matches and has come out on top on 135 occasions, having a win ratio of 10.28%. He has 2717 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

The prominent content creator has played just a single ranked squad game (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer hasn’t played any ranked matches in solo or duo modes in the ongoing season.

In squad mode, he has made just a single appearance and has bagged a total of eight kills.

Monthly earnings

Monthly earnings and other details of Lokesh Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer’s estimated monthly earnings from his channel are between $14.4K and $230K.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer is among the most famous creators from India. There are presently over 926 videos on his YouTube channel, and the most-watched one stands at over 11 million views.

As mentioned above, he has 12.6 million subscribers alongside a total of 1.15 billion views. Out of this, Lokesh Gamer has collected 400 thousand subscribers and 57.50 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: Lokesh Gamer's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Siddharth Satish