What is the Free Fire ID of Lokesh Gamer? Stats, full name, income, and channel details revealed

Lokesh Gamer has earned a massive fanbase as one of India's most popular Free Fire content creators. His YouTube videos, which cover in-game events, giveaways, and other topics, have 1.11 billion combined views.

At the moment, Lokesh Gamer has 12.4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID, full name, stats and more

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068, and his full name is Lokesh Raj.

Listed below are his Free Fire stats as of today (3 September):

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 3405 squad games in Free Fire. With 722 victories to his name, he has a win rate of 21.20%. He also has 6326 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.36 in this mode.

The YouTuber has played 1533 duo matches and secured 153 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 9.98%. He bagged 2599 frags in these games, with a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Lokesh Gamer has won 135 of the 1309 solo games he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.31%. He racked up 2714 kills in this mode, making his K/D ratio 2.31.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via YouTube)

Lokesh Gamer is yet to play a ranked match in Free Fire this season.

CS Career

Stats of Lokesh Gamer in Clash Squad (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has played 1506 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire so far. He has won on 946 occasions and boasts a win rate of 62.82%. The content creator notched up 8771 kills in these matches, with a KDA of 1.77.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Lokesh Gamer plays more Free Fire matches.

Lokesh Gamer's income

Lokesh Gamer's income from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to the stats available on Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer's monthly and yearly earnings are in the range of $18.7K - $299.9K and $224.9K - $3.6 million, respectively.

Lokesh Gamer's YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer's YouTube channel has 905 videos at the time of writing. His most popular video has been viewed over 11 million times.

The channel gained 600K subscribers and 74.96 million views in the last 30 days.

