What is Free Fire Partner Program and why is it difficult to be part of it?

With Free Fire’s growth globally, the game’s competitive scene has expanded immensely. Content creation and streaming have also witnessed a substantial rise, and they have emerged as a popular career option for many players.

Partner Program has been launched by Garena to provide further assistance to content creators and other people working in fields related to the game. However, many players are unaware of it and its perks.

What exactly is the Free Fire Partner Program?

Garena's Free Fire Partner Program provides talented content creators with further exposure and allows them to provide their audience with great content due to the various perks and resources exclusively offered to them.

Some of the most significant benefits include in-game rewards, advance access to content, invites to tournaments, and more.

Benefits of Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

This may be highly valuable to content creators in a variety of ways. In addition, they will receive a V Badge, which is one of the most sought-after things in the game.

However, joining the Partner Program is not a cakewalk and is considered difficult.

Why is joining the program tough?

To apply for the Partner Program, content creators have to meet particular requirements that the developers set. This includes having a specific number of subscribers, views, and more. Users can check all of the requirements here:

Requirements of Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

On top of this, meeting the criteria mentioned above wouldn’t provide them with a guaranteed spot in the program because only a few slots are open. Developers only select the best candidates after an internal review process.

Steps to fill the form

If users meet the requirements, they can go ahead and fill out the form:

Step 1: Visit the Partner Program website and tap on the “Apply Now” button to be redirected to the form.

Step 2: Later, individuals will have to enter the required details, including name, email, subscribers, address, and more.

The form has to be submitted by players (Image via Google)

Step 3: After doing so, they can submit the form and send their applications.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The form isn’t accessible right now but was available earlier this month. Players will have to wait for it to start again.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha