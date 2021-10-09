What is Free Fire Partner Program? Eligibility, V badge and everything known about rewards so far

As one of the most popular mobile games, Free Fire has made its mark on the platform. In turn, this has led to the growth of content creation, streaming, casting, esports and more. Some time ago, Garena launched a Partner Program with the aim of helping content creators whose material centers around the game.

Its members are eligible for several benefits that will help them grow and expand. It is important to remember that applications for the Free Fire Partner Program must meet specified conditions to be considered.

Here is further information about the benefits, eligibility and more.

Details regarding the Free Fire Partner Program

Benefits/Perks

As already known by most users, partners are entitled to many different benefits and perks when they join the program. One of the most coveted perks is the V Badge. Here are some of them that are mentioned on the official Partner Program website:

All these benefits will be provided to the players for joining the program (Image via Free Fire)

Hence, becoming a partner gives gamers the opportunity to reap these rewards.

Eligibility for the program

Basic criteras that the players have to meet for the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Garena has specified precise eligibility conditions on the official Free Fire Partner Program website and they can be found in the image above.

To qualify for the Free Fire Partner Program, players must first meet these requirements. It is also important to remember that individuals are not guaranteed acceptance into the program despite meeting all the given criteria.

Garena itself reviews each application before selecting the best ones. This is because there are only a limited number of spots available in the Free Fire Partner Program.

How players can apply for Free Fire Partner Program

Users can go to the Free Fire Partner Program website and access the form (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

To join the Free Fire Partner Program, gamers have to fill out a specific form found on its official website.

However, it is essential to note that the application form is not currently accepting submissions.

Edited by Sabine Algur