What is Free Fire Partner Program and how to join it in 2022?

Free Fire’s popularity has contributed to the overall growth of content creation, streaming, and other related fields. To aid content creators consistently pushing the game to new audiences, developers introduced the Partner Program.

The program offers various perks but mandates specific prerequisites to join. Players should keep in mind that the program is open to everyone. Follow the steps below to sign up.

Understanding Free Fire's Partner Program

Joining the program has numerous benefits (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Partner Program is an initiative by Garena for content creators to create material around the game. This is an excellent opportunity for creators to become official brand ambassadors for the title. Garena's vast network also opens up several doors for budding creators.

The program offers career growth for content creators and tons of exclusive items like merch. Here are a few mentioned on the website:

Advance access to content. Exclusive merchandise. Invites to esports events and tournaments. Access to official observer Free Fire client. In-game rewards like custom room cards and diamonds.

Additionally, the prestigious V Badge is also open to participants.

Given the exclusive nature of the program, developers have laid out a few requirements that all applicants should consider before pitching their names. Note that applying does not guarantee acceptance of participation. Developers have mentioned that there are limited slots.

How to apply

To get to the form, gamers can tap on the 'Apply Now' button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Navigate to the Partner Program website (click here) through any web browser. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ option.

Step 2: This will redirect to a Google Form. Fill in the necessary details.

Step 3: After doing so, submit it. The developers will then review the same.

Note: The program isn’t accepting new submissions at the moment. However, it may open up soon.

Edited by Srijan Sen