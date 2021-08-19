What are Garena Free Fire redeem codes? Everything players need to know about free special rewards

Free Fire features a large selection of in-game items that the developers are continuously expanding. These entice the gamers, and they aim to get their hands on them. However, not everyone is able to procure them because these require diamonds.

Events are the primary source for many users, followed by redeem codes. However, many new entrants in Free Fire have no or minimal idea of a second alternative. Thus, they often miss out on the opportunity of getting freebies through their use.

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Redeem codes are released on live streams and official handles (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire redemption codes are typically 12 characters long and contain both capital letters and numbers. Garena generally releases these on specific occasions or the accomplishment of a particular milestone. Players cannot generate the codes themselves except in certain circumstances like collaboration.

Players can usually find these codes on Free Fire’s official pages and live streams. Here is an overview of the Free Fire redeem code.

Possible rewards

Reward for one of the recent redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes can provide a variety of rewards for free. It can provide numerous vouchers and other cosmetic items like skins and more. Occasionally, it can also include diamonds.

Procedure to claim items through redeem codes

Before going ahead, users should note that they can use codes mainly from the official website. Thus, users should refrain from entering their credentials on any other website for utilization of the redeem code. Here are the steps:

Step 1: First, you should visit the Rewards Redemption Site in your browser. Tapping on this link will take you to the official website.

There are six available options listed on the website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After that, log in using the method you have used to bind your Free Fire account. The offered options include the following: Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Facebook, VK, and Huawei ID.

You must link the guest account to any of the aforementioned methods.

Enter the code and hit the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once you have logged in, paste the respective redeem code into the text box. Subsequently, you should tap on the “Confirm” button.

Step 4: A dialog box will show up on your screen if the redemption was successful.

Step 5: You can finally go ahead and claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Validity and errors

This error will appear on using an expired redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

The redeem code comes with a validity in terms of usage or time limit. Once this threshold has been surpassed, an error will pop up.

Another common error faced by the user is the server restriction. Since the redeem code is meant only for a given region, all other players from outside of it will face this error.

Edited by Shaheen Banu