What is Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID? Stats, headshots, income, and real name revealed

Free Fire has a massive audience in India, and as a result, numerous content creators have risen to prominence. Lokesh Gamer is one such name that might be recognized by most players in the country.

The well-known figure has established an enormous fanbase on YouTube and currently has a subscriber count of over 12.4 million. On top of this, he has garnered 1.12 billion views on his videos.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID, name and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s real name is Lokesh Raj, and his Free Fire ID is 220528068. Here are the stats of Lokesh Gamer as of today, 9 September 2021:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has 3406 squad games to his name and has 722 Booyahs, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.19%. At a K/D ratio of 2.36 and a headshot rate of 20.86%, he has 6334 frags and 1321 headshots.

Meanwhile, the content creator has managed to secure 153 victories in the 1533 duo matches that he has played, retaining a win rate of 9.98%. He has racked up 2599 kills and 543 headshots in the mode at a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 1.88 and 20.89%, respectively.

Apart from this, Lokesh Gamer has featured in 1309 solo games in Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 135 of them, resulting in a win ratio of 10.31%. In the process, he has accumulated 2714 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.31. Out of these, there are 792 headshots, maintaining a headshot rate of 29.18%.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has played one squad match and collected eight kills with a K/D ratio of 8.00. There’s a single headshot in these frags, which leads to a headshot percentage of 12.50%.

Note: Lokesh Gamer's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Income

Income of Lokesh Gamer as per Social Blade (Image via Free Fire)

The estimated monthly and yearly income of Lokesh Gamer from his YouTube channel is $17.7K - $283.3K and $212.5K - $3.4 million. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has risen to fame in the past few years courtesy of the amazing content he creates related to Garena Free Fire. Presently, readers will be able to find 909 videos on his YouTube channel, with the most-watched one standing at 11 million views.

Moreover, Lokesh Gamer has gained 600 thousand subscribers and 70.82 million views in the last 30 days.

