What is MrStiven Tc's Free Fire ID? Stats, Headshot ratio, income and guild revealed

MrStiven Tc is pretty well-known in the Free Fire community. On YouTube, he was among the top live streamers in terms of views in 2020, demonstrating his widespread popularity on the platform.

For the past few years, he has been making frequent content about the game on his YouTube channel. He currently has over 8.86 million subscribers and a total of 904.07 million views combined.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has incredbile lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

MrStiven Tc has appeared in 8765 squad games in Free Fire and has managed to outclass his enemies in 2349 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 26.79%. He has 30476 kills in this mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of around 4.75. He also has 10828 headshots at a rate of 35.53%.

He has competed in 2545 matches in duo mode and has 470 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 18.46%. With 9598 frags and 3309 headshots, MrStiven Tc has a headshot rate of 34.48%.

The YouTuber has played 3805 solo games and has come out on top on 449 occasions, converting to a win ratio of 11.80%. In the process, the player has 12801 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.81 and 4780 headshots for a headshot rate of 37.34%.

Ranked stats

The popular figure hasn't played any matches in the new season (Image via Free Fire)

As the new Free Fire Ranked Season 23 has commenced only recently, MrStiven Tc is yet to feature in a match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as MrStiven Tc plays more matches in Free Fire.

Income

MrStiven Tc's earnings and other details (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the estimated monthly and yearly income of MrStiven Tc lies between $5.6K - $89.3K and $67K - $1.1 million, respectively.

Guild

Guild details of MrStiven Tc (Image via Free Fire)

The name of MrStiven Tc’s guild is CLAN乄TC, and the guild ID is 60473738.

YouTube channel

MrStiven Tc has 1218 videos on his YouTube channel, and the most viewed one out of them has 36 million views. As mentioned above, he has 8.86 million subscribers with 904.07 million views.

In the previous 30 days alone, MrStiven Tc has managed to garner 210 thousand subscribers and 22.32 million views combined.

