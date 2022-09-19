What is Name Change Card in Free Fire MAX and how to use it

Garena Free Fire MAX boasts an exciting gaming experience and allows players to make a plethora of in-game customizations. One can tweak their in-game appearance multiple times with different outfits, accessories, characters, and more. Furthermore, players can also alter their username to suit their in-game persona.

To change the in-game name (IGN), players will either have to spend 390 diamonds or use a Name Change Card that costs 39 diamonds alongside 200 guild tokens. Players should note that the Name Change Card helps users modify their Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX IGNs only once.

Name Change Card: How to get and use it in Garena Free Fire MAX to modify usernames

Daily Guild Quest provides 20 guild tokens daily for playing a match (Image via Garena)

Players who are new to the game can find the Name Change Card in the Guild Token tab of the in-game store's Redeem section. However, players will have to join or create a guild to get access to the featured items in the store.

Once users have joined a guild, they can focus on acquiring tokens (minimum 200) and should have at least 39 diamonds in their accounts to afford a Name Change Card. Otherwise, one will have to spend 390 diamonds to change their username.

Name Change Card is available in the Redeem section of the in-game store (Image via Garena)

Apart from the store's Redeem section, the Name Change Card arrives in the game on rare occasions via some time-limited events. Currently, Free Fire and its MAX variant are not featuring any event with a Name Change Card as a reward.

Readers can find the procedure to change the user ID names in the following section.

How to change a Free Fire MAX nickname using a Name Change Card?

Players will need at least 390 diamonds if they don't have any Name Change Card (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can tweak your username in Free Fire or its MAX variant using a Name Change Card:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX or the original version on your smartphone/tablet.

Step 2: Log into the game using any preferred method.

Note: If you are using a guest account in the game, you should link it with a platform like Google (Gmail), Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, or any other alternative via system settings. The guest accounts don't offer synchronization and are prone to losing in-game progress after uninstallation.

Step 3: Open the store and head to the Redeem section's Guild Token tab, where the Name Change Card is available. You cans purchase it by spending 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens.

Step 4: Return to the main screen lobby and tap on the profile banner.

Step 5: Stay on the Basic tab and press the Edit key given beside the username.

Step 6: Type or paste the new nickname in the required box and use the Name Change Card to confirm the changes.

