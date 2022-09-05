25 best Free Fire ID names with symbols

It becomes hard to shine with a unique identity because of the massive userbase of Garena Free Fire and FF MAX. Thus, the game can use different outfit combinations, weapon skins, characters, and cosmetics in both of Garena's BR shooters to customize their in-game persona.

Apart from adjusting their in-game persona, users can also change their Player ID names in FF/FF MAX. Fans often pick up IGNs for them using unique symbols and special fonts. One can also create such fancy ID names while logging into the game for the first time.

Readers can find the 25 best suggestions for fancy IGNs with unique symbols to use in Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire IGN: 25 best nicknames with fancy symbols and unique fonts

Here are some of the best nickname suggestions to use in Garena FF/FF MAX:

1. ༺Leͥgeͣnͫd༻ᴳᵒᵈ

2. ︽🅶🅰🅽🅶🆂🆃🅰

3. °”ƬЯӨᄂᄂ 千ΛᄃΣ”°

4. ୨ŁᎥl P𝓪ήdⱥ⪑

5. 〖гeͥ多eͣlͫ 🆂†ⱥℝ〗

6. 𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕸𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗₠

7. ༺𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓻𝓻͢͢͢𝓻𝓻𝓻༻

8. ×°丂кυℓℓ ¢σℓℓє¢тσя°×

9. 𒈞𝓢il🅴nt Kill🅴r

10. ꧁༒☬ᶜᴿᴬᶻᵞkíllє®™r☬༒꧂

11. NӨӨbie

12. íɑʍTiτ͢͢͢สŇ

13. ×°ƧΉΣᄂ°×

14. ⊥oxic Gamerᴸᴵᶠᴱ

15. QuᎥ🅲ᴋ 🆂Ꭵlver🐋

16. 彡𐐚ad 𐐚oy彡

17. รเ๓קɭє💢

18. 彡[🅷Ꭵt Ma͢͢͢Ň]彡

19. Ｃｒｉｍｉｎａｌ

20. ❅LบcᎥfer❅

21. ๖ۣۜƊe🆅Ꭵ͢͢͢l

22. ∉ƬørПa๏∌

23. ✔🅶🅾🅳 🆉🅸🅻🅻🅰

24. 🌠๖ۣۜ山hite F𐍉x

25. やђ𐍉eภix⚠

Players can copy their desired name to change their IGN or use different name generator websites to get similar nicknames with unique fonts and symbols.

How to change an in-game name in Garena Free Fire/FF MAX?

How to alter IGNs in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Users who are installing FF or its MAX variant for the first time will only have to copy either the ID name mentioned above or generate one using the following websites:

FreeFireNickName: https://freefirenickname.com/

https://freefirenickname.com/ Nickfinder: https://nickfinder.com/freefire

https://nickfinder.com/freefire LingoJam: https://lingojam.com/StylishNameMaker

After generating the nickname, users can copy the same and paste it into the game while signing in. However, if players want to customize their username, they can follow the step-by-step guide given below to make the changes:

Step 1: Copy one of the 25 ID names with symbols, or open either of the websites suggested above and generate a nickname. They can copy the generated nickname to their clipboard and close the web browser.

Step 2: Players should open the Free Fire or FF MAX app (up-to-date with the current OB35 version).

Step 3: Log in using the preferred social media account attached to the Player ID.

Note: Players can also sign in with a guest account, but it may not be a great choice if they want to make customizations in the game. A guest account is always in danger of progress loss, so one should link it with a specific social media platform in the system settings of the game.

Step 4: Users should get a "Name Change" Card, which is available in the guild tab of the Store's Redeem section. Only those players who are a part of a guild can attain a Name Change Card (39 diamonds or 2000 guild points).

Step 5: Players should return to the lobby and open the profile section by hitting on the banner given in the upper left corner.

Step 6: Gamers can stay on the "Basic" tab and tap on the edit icon to paste the new nickname.

Once users have pasted a new nickname, they can pay 390 diamonds or use a Name Change Card to finalize the changes.

Edited by Saman