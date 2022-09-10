What is negative diamond violation in Free Fire, and how to solve it?

Free Fire turned five years old this year as Garena celebrated its popular game's 5th Anniversary via several in-game events. The title has turned into a brand over its five-year journey and has seen several in-game optimizations which have enhanced the gaming experience.

Despite several adjustments to Free Fire and its MAX variant, fans can still face issues related to different in-game aspects, including payment, bugs, hacks, abuse reports, and more. Similarly, negative diamond violations are issues that many users face, but only a few know about them.

Readers can find out about the negative diamond violations in the following section.

Garena Free Fire: Negative diamond violations and how to resolve them

Violation notice for negative diamonds (Image via Garena)

The negative diamond issue arises when players receive an in-game refund for the items that have already been credited to their accounts. It means they have acquired their desired in-game item while getting their money returned later, making the net payment zero.

Thus, Garena deducts the diamonds from users' accounts and puts in-game restrictions until they clear their negative balance by topping up the required amount of Free Fire/FF MAX currency. The game will remove the negative diamonds and restrictions once the payment gets approved.

Here's what the in-game Violation Notice regarding negative diamonds reads:

"Dear Survivor, you have requested and received refund for a purchase recently, despite having received the item/s. This left us no choice but to remove the diamonds or its equivalent from your account, resulting in account restriction. You may contact our customer support at https://ffsupport.zendesk.com for more details."

The notice also mentions the required amount of diamonds to lift restrictions. However, if gamers feel they have been wrongfully charged with the violations, they can submit their request to the Free Fire team via the help center.

A step-by-step guide to submitting a request via the FF help center (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how users can submit their requests related to the negative diamonds:

Step 1: Open the help center using the link to the official website given here: https://ffsupportind.garena.com/hc/en-us

Step 2: Players should spot and tap the "Sign In" button.

Step 3: On the login page, they must choose any of the following social media platforms (attached to their Free Fire/FF MAX IDs):

Google (Gmail)

Facebook

Twitter

VK

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Step 4: On the homepage, gamers need to click on their account in the top-right corner and select the "Submit a Request" option.

Step 5: They have to select the concerned game (Free Fire MAX in the case of Indian users) and move on to fill in the required details on the website.

Readers should choose "Negative Diamonds" on the website while submitting a request (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Players need to choose "Negative Diamonds" for the type of request and explain their case in the description box.

Step 7: They can upload the required evidence (screenshots of payments, available diamonds, and Violation Notice) and submit the request.

It will take a few days for the FF/FF MAX team to respond to users regarding the negative diamonds.

