What should players do to get V-Badge in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX?

Since its introduction in the OB25 update in late 2020, the V-Badge has caught the attention of Free Fire gamers almost instantaneously. For those unfamiliar with the concept, it refers to a unique in-game badge awarded to all Free Fire partners that distinguishes them from all other players.

This badge is displayed on the profile as well as before the name of the given partner, even within a match. Gamers wondering how they can get a V-Badge for themselves can refer to this guide.

How to get V-Badge in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX

As mentioned earlier, players must become Free Fire partners to get this V-Badge along with numerous other incentives. They will have to become members of the Partner Program, which is now open to YouTubers.

However, this is not a simple task by any means since there are several basic requirements that users must satisfy. Furthermore, the applications are only open for a certain time frame. According to the official website, gamers must have:

A vibrant YouTube channel with a minimum of 1,00,000 subscribers

80% of the content on the channel around the game

3,00,000 views during the same time frame

Non-controversial content and consistent content quality

Professionalism and willingness to work hard

The requirements and perks of joining the program (Image via Garena)

These are just the minimum criteria and fulfilling these does not guarantee a selection into the program. The developers consider several parameters to evaluate each application and select only the best.

Here are the steps to send in an application when it is open:

Step 1: You can access the Partner Program website directly using this link.

Click on Apply Now button (image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, click on the Apply Now button and you will be redirected to the Google form.

Fill in all the details and click okay (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players need to fill in all the required details, including their name, age, channel name, subscribers, and more.

Note: At the moment, the Google form is accepting responses and eligible players should apply at the earliest.

Besides the special V-Badge, users can also get several other perks, including in-game items such as diamonds, financial compensation, early access to content, features on official social media channels, invites to tournaments, merchandise, and more. These additional rewards can help players maximize their potential.

Edited by Danyal Arabi