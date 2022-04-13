What is Raistar's headshot rate? Real name, sensitivity, Free Fire stats, and more revealed

Raistar has established himself as a household name in the Indian Free Fire community due to his exceptional skills. The player creates thrilling clips on both mobile and PC, earning him 6.71 million subscribers.

Moreover, players can catch Raistar regularly streaming Free Fire on the second channel, with 2.63 million subscribers. The player is managed by X-Network and has 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

Note: Due to the government's imposed ban on Free Fire, players from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Moreover, the images and stats used in the article are from Free Fire MAX.

What is Raistar’s Free Fire ID, real name, and stats?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250, and his IGN is ꧁•ᏒคᎥនтαʀ ࿐. . According to multiple sources, his real name is Akshay and he is yet to reveal his face. The player's stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Raistar's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has competed in 16528 squad matches and has taken home 2760 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 16.69%. In this process, he has taken down 54382 enemies, and 26050 have been with headshots, securing a kill-to-death ratio of 3.95 with a headshot percentage of 47.90%.

He has participated in 4497 duo matches and turned victorious on 706 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 15.69%. With 14379 kills, he has held on to a K/D ratio of 3.79. On the other hand, the YouTuber has accumulated 5262 headshots for a headshot rate of 36.60%.

Finally, he has made 3548 appearances in solo matches and emerged with the Booyahs on 401 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 11.30%. Raistar has notched 10776 kills and racked up 4686 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.42 and a headshot ratio of 43.49%.

Ranked stats

Raistar's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar is yet to participate in any ranked game this Free Fire ranked season.

CS Career stats

CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has contested 3458 games to date in the Clash Squad mode and outperformed the enemies 1832 times, offering a win rate of 52.97%. He has accumulated 25953 kills with 17954 headshots and average damage per match of 3454, registering a KDA of 1.80.

Note: Raistar’s stats are subject to change.

Sensitivity

Based on one of his older videos, his sensitivity the is as follows:

General: 95

Red Dot: 90

2x Scope: 100

4x Scope: 100

AWP Scope: 100

Note: Since the video is old, the sensitivity might have changed.

Monthly income

His yearly earnings (Image via Garena)

The player runs multiple YouTube channels, with Raistar being the most popular of the two. He is estimated to make between $843 and $13.5K every month through this channel. The yearly income comes out to be around $10.1K - $161.9K.

Source: Social Blade

YouTube channel

Raistar has been running the primary channel since late 2019 and has achieved incredible success. He periodically uploads clips to his channel, which now has just over 30 videos with over 155 million views.

His popularity could be gauged by the fact that he has not uploaded a single video in the last month but has gained three million-plus views.

