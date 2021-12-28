What are the requirements to be eligible for Free Fire Partner Program and V Badge in 2021?

Garena has a Free Fire Partner Program in place, which provides numerous perks. As incentives, content creators receive in-game currency, items, special V Badge, access to content in advance, and more. Thus, joining the Free Fire Partner Program is desired by many fans and content creators alike.

However, becoming part of the program is a daunting task to accomplish, considering the stringent minimum requirements along with the limited slots. Moreover, the application for the Partner Program only opens up for a restricted number of days.

Eligibility criteria for joining the Free Fire Partner Program to get V Badge

Free Fire Partner Program has numerous perks (Image via Free Fire)

V Badge is an exclusive perk for Free Fire Partners. It cannot be obtained by players unless they join the Free Fire Partner Program. The minimum pre-requisites for as listed on the official website are:

Vibrant YouTube channel with a minimum subscriber count of 100k

80% of the content on the channel must be related to Free Fire in the previous month

Consistent content quality with the videos being clean and non-offensive

A total of 300k views generated in 30 days

Players must be professional and highly motivated to work hard.

The YouTuber should have a passion for gaming and drive to succeed

Requirements and benefits of the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

However, even if gamers meet the minimum required criteria, they are not guaranteed a slot in the Free Fire Partner Program. There is an internal screening process where each and every content creator is judged on several parameters.

Subsequently, only the best and budding content creators will be enrolled. Being a part of the program has its own perks and benefits, which may include financial compensation and premium in-game currency.

Steps to apply for Free Fire Partner Program:

Step 1: Visit the official Partner Program website and tap on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

Step 2: Fill in the Google Form that appears. Gamers will need to enter details like their name, the current number of YouTube subscribers, and more.

Step 3: Submit the form and send the application to the developers.

Note: The form is currently closed, and users can only send their applications once it opens up.

Edited by Saman