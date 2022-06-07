What are requirements to get V Badge in Free Fire MAX?

V Badge has been a talking point among Free Fire MAX gamers, as this specific badge provides the holders a sense of uniqueness. It effectively shows up on their profiles while also displaying before their name during matches.

Many users desire to differentiate themselves from others by earning the coveted V Badge within the game. However, because it requires them to enter the game’s official Partner Program, accomplishing this goal is not a simple effort.

If individuals are unfamiliar with the Partner Program, it is essentially an initiative started by Garena that provides specific benefits to creators, helping them grow further and get more exposure.

V Badge in Free Fire MAX: List of requirements that players have to match

The official website for the Partner Program has a comprehensive list of the various conditions that users interested in joining the program must meet to be considered for the position.

The following is a summary of the relevant information for players:

List of requirements mentioned by developers to join the program (Image via Garena)

If all of these conditions are fulfilled, gamers may continue to the Partner Program website and apply to join the same.

However, as Garena has stated, achieving the basic criteria does not ensure acceptance into the program, and each application is subject to an internal evaluation procedure. There are just a few slots available for the best and most promising creators, so only the best of the best will be chosen for the program.

Steps to send application for Partner Program and get V Badge in Free Fire MAX

Users will have to visit a Google Form and enter all the requested details into the text field to send their application for the Partner Program. Listed below is the information asked by the developers in the form:

User’s name

Phone number

Information of the YouTube channel — Name, link, and subscriber count

The reason behind joining the Partner Program

Type of content/videos that is uploaded on the channel

If players use a face cam or not.

Official address

Official ID (Aadhar, PAN)

These are the steps to access the Google Form:

Step 1: After opening a browser, players will have to search for ‘partnerprogram.ff.garena.com.’ They may also use the link provided below to visit the website:

Partner Program website: Click here.

Visit the Partner Program website and press the ‘Apply Now’ option showing the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon getting on the website, gamers must press the ‘Apply Now’ option to get redirected to the Google Play Store.

Step 3: Lastly, they can enter the details mentioned above into the form. Individuals can then submit the same to complete the application.

They finally should wait for a response from the developers regarding the Free Fire Partner Program application status.

