What is Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID? Stats, monthly earnings, real name, and more revealed

Romeo Gamer is a popular YouTuber in the Indian Free Fire community who is well-known for his entertaining live streams and highlight videos. The user has accumulated 2.2 million subscribers, which ranks 1388 in the country in terms of subscribers. In the past 30 days, he has gained 10k subscribers and over 3.402 million views.

What is Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Romeo Gamer’s real name is Yuvraj Singh Tomar. His Free Fire ID is 137719383. The player’s stats in Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has over 52k kills in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Romeo Gamer has participated in 16169 squad matches and bettered his opponents in 5268 games, adding a win rate of 32.58%. He has eliminated 52247 enemies, converting to a K/D ratio of 4.79.

The YouTuber has 648 Booyahs in 4614 duo games, resulting in a win ratio of 14.04%. In these games, he has registered 15120 kills, securing a kill-to-death ratio of 3.81.

Lastly, Romeo Gamer has competed in 5856 solo matches and bettered his opponents on 935 occasions, equating a win percentage of 15.96%. He has notched 24766 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.03.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber holds a win rate of 24% in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Romeo Gamer has engaged in 74 squad games and has 18 first-place finishes, securing a win rate of 24.32%. With 210 kills, he holds a K/D ratio of 3.75.

The player has won four of the 65 duo matches, leading to a win percentage of 6.15%. He has racked up 192 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Coming to the duo matches, the YouTuber has played 49 solo games. Romeo Gamer has remained unbeaten four times, translating to a win ratio of 8.16%. He has 178 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.96.

Note: Romeo Gamer’s statistics within the game were recorded at the time of writing the article. These are subject to change as he participates in more games.

Income

Romeo Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Romeo Gamer's monthly YouTube earnings are projected to be between $850 and $13.6K. Meanwhile, the annual income is estimated to be around $10.2K and $163.3K.

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer began his content creation journey in June 2019. And since then, he has over 800 uploads, garnering over 129 million views in total. Additionally, he has amassed a massive subscriber base of 2.2 million.

